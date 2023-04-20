Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (HNSBF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 20, 2023 2:50 PM ETHansa Biopharma AB (publ) (HNSBF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.01K Followers

Call Start: 08:00 January 1, 0000 8:49 AM ET

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCPK:HNSBF)

Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call

April 20, 2023 08:00 ET

Company Participants

Søren Tulstrup - President & Chief Executive Officer

Donato Spota - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Uhde - SEB

Gonzalo Altek - ABG Sundal Collier

Douglas Tsao - H.C. Wainwright

Ingrid Gafanhao - Bryan Garnier

Johan Unnerus - Redeye

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Hansa Biopharma Q1 2023 Conference Call. My name is Grant and I'll be the moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to your host, Søren Tulstrup, CEO of Handset Biopharma to begin. Please go ahead.

Søren Tulstrup

Thank you, moderator. Good afternoon, good morning and welcome to the Hansa Biopharma conference call to review first quarter 2023 results. I'm Søren Tulstrup, CEO of Hansa Biopharma. Joining me today is our CFO, Donato Spota; and Hansen's Head of Investor Relations, Klaus Sindahl. Today, we'll discuss the progress we made during the first quarter of 2023 and review our near-term milestones. The presentation should take roughly 15 minutes, after which there will be an opportunity to ask questions during a Q&A session. Now please turn to Slide 2.

Please allow me to draw your attention to the fact that we'll be making forward-looking statements during this presentation and you should therefore apply appropriate caution. Please turn to Slide 3 and an overview of Q1 highlights. In the first quarter of 2023, we continue to advance several key priorities, including progress with the European launch of Idefirix and our exciting pipeline. First, during this quarter, we are pleased to receive a positive reimbursement decision in Spain. Spain were the largest markets in Europe for kidney transplantation with more than 3,400 kidney transplants carried out in 2022 alone. This is

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.