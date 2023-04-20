PayPal: High-Quality Business At A Discount Price

Apr. 20, 2023 3:54 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
394 Followers

Summary

  • PayPal is one of the largest online payments processing companies in the world.
  • Their unique platform that offers both merchants and consumers a compelling service enhances moatiness for the company.
  • Strong growth in a difficult 2022 macro environment suggests PayPal is on the track to continued margin expansion.
  • Significant undervaluation means the company trades almost 50% below its intrinsic value.
  • Strong Buy warranted given their high-quality business model and focus on innovation and profitability.

PayPal"s Stock Tumbles On Poor Quarterly Earnings Report

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is one of the main players in the online secure payments processing industry.

Their established presence pre-COVID19 meant that the company benefitted greatly from increased online spending during the pandemic. Since 2021, management has been

PayPal Products & Services

PayPal Q4 FY22 Investor Update

PayPal Payment Solutions

PayPal Q4 FY22 Investor Update

PayPal Usage Statistics

PayPal FY22 10-K

PayPal FY22 Statistics

PayPal Q4 FY22 Presentation

PayPal 2022 Innovations

PayPal Q4 FY22 Presentation

PayPal Acceptance Statistics

PayPal Q4 FY22 Presentation

PayPal TPA

PayPal Q4 FY22 Presentation

PayPal Operational Efficiency Improvements

PayPal Q4 FY22 Presentation

Seeking Alpha | PYPL | Profitability

Seeking Alpha | PYPL | Profitability

Long Term Debt

PayPal FY22 10-K

Seeking Alpha | PYPL | Valuation

Seeking Alpha | PYPL | Valuation

Seeking Alpha | PYPL | Summary

Seeking Alpha | PYPL | Summary

TVC Intrinsic Value Calculation

The Value Corner

ESG Risk Management

PayPal FY22 10-K

Social Management Objectives

PayPal FY22 10-K

This article was written by

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
394 Followers
The Value Corner - Brought to you by Haavisto Financial.Five years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions.Deep value investing and diligent company analysis is the cornerstone of my strategy.I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.