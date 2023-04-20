Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 20, 2023 3:07 PM ETHerc Holdings Inc. (HRI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.01K Followers

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 20, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Leslie Hunziker - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Larry Silber - President and Chief Executive Officer

Aaron Birnbaum - Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Mark Humphrey - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Rob Wertheimer - Melius Research

Sherif El-Sabbahy - Bank of America

Neil Tyler - Redburn

Larry Stavitski - Wells Fargo

Ken Newman - KeyBanc

Mig Dobre - Baird

Steven Fisher - UBS

Brian Sponheimer - Gabelli Funds

David Raso - Evercore ISI

Steven Ramsey - Thompson Research Group

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. My name is Abby and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Herc Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. And I will now turn the conference over to Leslie Hunziker, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Leslie Hunziker

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. Welcome to Herc Rentals’ first quarter 2023 earnings conference call and webcast. Earlier today, our press release, presentation slides and 10-Q were filed with the SEC and all are posted to the Events page of our IR website at ir.hercrentals.com.

This morning, I am joined by Larry Silber, President and Chief Executive Officer; Aaron Birnbaum, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Mark Humphrey, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Today, we are reviewing our first quarter 2023 results with comments on operations and our financials, including our view of the industry and our strategic outlook. The prepared remarks will be followed by an open Q&A.

Now, let’s move on to our Safe Harbor

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.