Stephen Couch

Introduction

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) just reported its Q1 2023 earnings. The company reported strong results in light of economic challenges and mentioned that it sees operating improvements on the horizon. In this article, I will guide you through their quarterly results and explain what this means for shareholders and the current risk/reward.

After all, we're dealing with a mix of issues including (but far from limited to):

Declining economic growth, which hurts expected railroad volumes.

Sticky inflation makes the Fed's job harder, as it will continue to hike into weakness. It's also an issue for railroads.

Supply chain re-shoring: a long-term benefit for railroads.

Safety issues are amplified by the Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) derailment in Ohio earlier this year (covered in this article).

As a long-term dividend growth investor, I aggressively added to my UNP position below $200 (as discussed in this article). It's now my second-largest position again. Hence, I will also explain my plan when it comes to expanding this position in the next few months.

With all of that said, let's get to it!

It's All About Macro

The economy is in a tough spot. At this point, it's consensus knowledge - everyone knows it.

Inflation is sticky, the Fed is expected to continue to hike (at least one more 25 basis points hike), and economic growth continues to weaken. It's a toxic mix for the stock market, which used to rely on subdued inflation, accommodative central bank policies, and decent economic growth prior to the pandemic.

One of the best ways to assess where the UNP share price (and its financials) might be headed is to use leading industrial indicators. After all, a big part of railroad volumes come from industrial companies. This includes energy, industrial chemicals, metals, minerals, and forest products.

The problem is that we're getting very mixed signals from some leading surveys. For example, a few days ago, we got very good news from the New York Fed manufacturing survey, which showed a steep increase in sentiment. A few days later, we got a report from the Philadelphia Fed, which showed a steep decline in sentiment. The result is an uptick in the average, but based on very unreliable data.

Leo Nelissen (Raw Data: Federal Reserve Banks Of New York, Philadelphia)

Now, to further support my case, the chart below shows the comparison between the year-on-year stock price performance of UNP and the average of the two surveys I used in the chart above.

Leo Nelissen (Raw Data: Federal Reserve Banks Of New York, Philadelphia)

As the chart above shows, UNP has followed sentiment lower and is currently trying to bottom.

In this case, the stock is trading is attempting to make a bottom after selling off less than 30% (monthly closing prices). This is below prior bottoms, when the stock sold off close to 40%.

Leo Nelissen - UNP Shares % Below Their All-Time-High

While I cannot (and won't) make the case that UNP has bottomed, I added to my position as I liked the risk/reward below $200. I was more afraid of missing (what I believe will be) tremendous long-term upside potential than witnessing another 10-15% decline.

Now, with that in mind, let's dive into UNP's results and comments, as these reveal a lot about the state of the economy from the railroad's point of view.

What Happened In Union Pacific's 1Q23?

Carloads & Revenues

In the first quarter of 2023, Union Pacific generated $6.06 billion in revenue. This was in line with expectations and was 3.4% higher compared to the prior-year quarter.

The company was able to grow its revenue despite shipping 1% fewer cars. In its bulk segment, carloads were down 3%, led by a 4% decline in coal and renewables. Its industrial segment saw flat volumes, thanks to higher energy and metal shipments that offset weakness in industrial chemicals and forest products.

Union Pacific

The good news is that the company was able to use pricing to offset volume headwinds, generating 4% higher freight revenues. The company saw higher revenues in all segments, with industrial revenues growing by 5%.

Union Pacific

To give you some more background info, here are some things the company noted:

Grain shipments were impacted by weaker exports, while weather impacted food and refrigerated volumes.

Coal and renewables were down due to weather disruptions.

Lower housing starts impacted lumber and related shipments. Economic headwinds also impacted chemicals, while fracking sand shipments were up (energy is doing quite well in the U.S.).

Furthermore, automotive volumes were positively driven by strengthening production (thanks to easing supply chain issues), but weak freight and parcel markets offset domestic intermodal business wins. This is mainly due to inventory de-stocking and consumer weakness. Despite weakened imports, more container ship inland compared to last year resulted in year-over-year growth on the international side.

So far, and painting with a very broad brush, it's fair to say that volumes are following economic growth indicators, including weather-related issues that railroads will always be subject to.

Freight Outlook

With that said, we know that leading indicators point to more economic weakness. However, we also know that secular benefits can offset some cyclical headwinds, which is why the company's outlook comments were rather mixed.

Union Pacific

In the bulk category, grain is expected to face challenges as export demand softens and supply tightens. However, the company is encouraged by the initial forecast for the next crop season in late fall. I completely agree with that. We need to be aware that the U.S. had two poor crop seasons. If the weather remains good, we could see a big boost in grain shipments in the second half of this year.

Coal is also experiencing normal softness through the shoulder months but will largely be dependent on natural gas prices and summer weather. As I'm bullish on natural gas, I expect that (longer-term) coal volumes to remain stronger than expected.

For industrial shipments, the forecast is for production to shrink in 2023, with weaker demand in forest products but continued strength in construction and metal with new business wins. In the premium category, there are expected to be near-term challenges in the intermodal market due to high inventory levels, inflationary pressures, and weak consumer spending. Automotive growth is expected to continue, driven by strong OEM production and dealer inventory replenishment. I agree with this, as the company is, essentially, confirming the current macro outlook. Unfortunately, this also means that a downward revision is needed if leading indicators continue to decline.

Despite economic uncertainty and a tough price environment in some markets, Union Pacific believes that its diverse portfolio allows them to maintain its pricing guidance. I was happy that the company made this comment, as companies in other spots of the intermodal supply chain are seeing both high input costs and easing pricing benefits.

This is what J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) said earlier this week (it owns a lot of intermodal containers that UNP ships - emphasis added):

To start, we're in a challenging freight environment where there is deflationary price pressure for an industry that continues to face inflationary cost pressures. Simply stated, we're in a freight recession.

Related to this, the company is maintaining its 2023 full-year guidance to...

... achieve volumes above industrial production growth.

... achieve pricing gains in excess of inflation.

... improve its operating ratio.

Please note that this doesn't mean that UNP is out of the woods. Industrial production could still fall. The current full-year industrial production forecast is a decline of 0.7%. The company's guidance is an indication that UNP has confidence in its business to start outperforming industrial production again, with tailwinds from pricing power (very important!) and a better operating ratio.

Operating Ratio/Network Improvements

In 1Q23, the Union Pacific Corporation operating ratio increased by 270 basis points to 62.1%, which is a new high. This is bad news as it means a bigger part of total revenues was required to operate the railroad.

Union Pacific

The total operating expenses for the first quarter of the year were $3.8 billion. Compensation and benefits expenses increased by 7% compared to 2022. The workforce levels increased by 4%, with transportation employees up 5% due to dedicated hiring efforts in the last 12-15 months. However, the cost per employee only increased by 3% in the quarter, as wage inflation was offset by a larger training pipeline. Furthermore, hiring was desperately needed to smoothen operations after the surge in shipments after the pandemic.

Union Pacific

With regard to labor, Union Pacific Corporation signed agreements with most of its labor unions during the first quarter to provide paid sick leave to employees, which became effective from April 1. This covers just under half of the craft professionals. Assuming that agreements can be reached across the board, cost per employee is expected to be up mid-single digits for the year, consistent with what was discussed in January. While it caused costs to increase, it was an important achievement, as strikes had to be avoided.

Furthermore, fuel expenses grew by 7% due to a 9% increase in fuel prices and moving less freight. The fuel consumption rate deteriorated by 1% due to the impact of fuel conservation efforts being offset by reduced network fluidity.

Speaking of network fluidity, this was (and still is) a major issue. After the pandemic, a lot of railroads struggled with fluidity, which upset customers.

Especially Union Pacific struggled with these issues. The company had more embargoes than any of its peers in 2022. As I wrote in a recent article, the Surface Transportation Board ("STB") had singled out UNP as the worst-operated railroad.

RSI Logistics

With regard to operating challenges and improvements, the weather was a big influence, including heavy snowfall, blizzards, and flash flooding, which posed significant operational challenges.

Union Pacific

Despite this, the company's network showed positive signs of recovery, with freight car velocity at 200 miles per day, intermodal TPC in the high 70s, and manifest TPC on the rise.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific's workforce productivity declined due to an increased number of trainees and lower volumes, but the company's strong training pipeline will support future growth while reducing borrowed employees. Needless to say, the company remains committed to improving its train length initiatives and strengthening its network despite the obstacles.

What About Re-Shoring?

One of the issues I often talk about is the return of supply chains to North America. After the pandemic, nations recognized that supply chains in countries like China are subject to high risks. This trend was further fueled by high energy prices in Europe, which (in addition to unfavorable regulations) caused companies to consider moving production to North America.

This is what the company had to say when asked if it sees any progress (emphasis added):

We are seeing a little bit of that. We've seen production related to the auto OEMs. There was one pretty large highly public analysis that came out. And with that, you got to remember there's a lot of other inputs that move by rail, whether it's soda ash or the glass, the metals that comes in for the car. That's great for us. Also, in our bulk commodities, on the ag side, we're expecting some new production and receivers out there. So yes, it is looking encouraging, and this is the first time that we're seeing tangible things that we can point toward. So that's a positive for us. I won't go on and on. We enjoy a fabulous network there. I'll leave it at that.

Shareholder Benefits & UNP Stock Valuation

As I assume that most people own UNP because of its dividends (I do), we need to discuss shareholder distributions as well. Union Pacific reported a decrease in cash from operations in 1Q23 to $1.8 billion, down from $2.2 billion in 2022. The decline was primarily due to the Presidential Emergency Board back pay settlements that were paid in January, totaling $383 million. This payment had a significant impact on the company's quarterly cash flow conversion rate and free cash flow, which were roughly in line with last year's performance when the payment was excluded.

Union Pacific

As the overview above shows, the company returned $1.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Additionally, Union Pacific reported an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.9x and maintained its A-rating with all three credit agencies.

Moreover, a lot of contributors make the case that UNP has too much debt. UNP buys back shares using debt. That is true.

However, it's not a sign of weakness. UNP has often made the case that it has a healthy balance sheet, which allows it to use debt to repurchase shares. After all, there's no need to keep debt levels low forever if a company can use debt to distribute cash as long as debt ratios remain healthy.

Bear in mind that repurchases are flexible. If needed, the company can end its buybacks immediately and use its cash to reduce debt.

This year, Union Pacific Corporation is expected to generate $6.3 billion in free cash flow, up from $5.7 billion in 2022. This implies a free cash flow yield of 5.3%, which is sufficient to protect the 2.6% dividend yield and additional buybacks (or debt reduction if needed). Next year, that number could rise to $6.5 billion, which implies a free cash flow yield of 5.3%. This also implies that UNP shares are trading at an attractive level.

Using the same numbers, UNP is trading at 19.6x 2023E free cash flow, which is below the lower bound of the ten-year range. While it needs to be seen if the company can indeed generate $6.3 billion in free cash flow this year, we're in buying territory. The same goes for the EV/EBITDA multiple, which is at a multi-year low.

Data by YCharts

Needless to say, we're not in deep value territory. We could see 10-15% more downside if economic growth continues to weaken. However, as I already mentioned, as a long-term investor, I have started to buy rather aggressively below $200. I will continue to do so, as I believe that long-term dividend growth and capital gains will remain highly favorable.

The average annual dividend growth over the past ten years was 15% (backed by high free cash flow and a healthy balance sheet).

The company has consistently outperformed the market - albeit with elevated volatility during economic downturns.

Data by YCharts

In other words, while Union Pacific Corporation is my second-largest position again, I am not done buying.

Takeaway

Union Pacific Corporation is in a tough spot. Economic growth is pressuring volumes, while ongoing pricing pressure makes it hard to control operating costs. The good news is that UNP is handling it rather well. The company expects to succeed in outperforming industrial production this year, it expects to have strong pricing power, and it expects to improve operating efficiencies.

This is also good news for dividend growth investors, as the company will likely remain in a good spot to maintain high dividend growth and buybacks, thanks to its high free cash flow and healthy balance sheet.

The only problem is that economic growth may not be bottoming. In other words, we could be in for some outlook adjustments down the road.

Based on the bigger picture, I believe that Union Pacific Corporation has more downside. However, I also believe that the stock has entered a price range that offers a good risk/reward for long-term investors. I have aggressively added to my Union Pacific Corporation position and will continue to do so at prices below $200.