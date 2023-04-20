Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 20, 2023 3:24 PM ETAlaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.01K Followers

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call April 20, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan St. John - VP, Finance, Planning & IR

Benito Minicucci - CEO

Shane Tackett - CFO

Andrew Harrison - EVP, CCO

Emily Halverson - VP Finance & Controller

Kyle Levine - SVP, Legal, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer

Nathaniel Pieper - SVP, Fleet & Finance

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Didora - Bank of America

Catherine O'Brien - Goldman Sachs

Chris Nicholas - Susquehanna International

Conor Cunningham - Melius Research

Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI

Helane Becker - TD Cowen

Jamie Baker - JPMorgan

Mike Linenberg - Deutsche Bank

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley

Savi Syth - Raymond James

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Stephen Trent - Citigroup

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Alaska Air Group 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Today's call is being recorded and will be accessible for future playback at alaskaair.com. After our speakers' remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session for analysts.

I would now like to turn the call over to Alaska Air Group's Vice President of Finance, Planning and Investor Relations, Ryan St. John.

Ryan St. John

Thank you, operator, and good morning. Thank you for joining us first quarter 2023 Earnings Call. This morning, we issued our earnings release, which is available at investor.alaskaair.com. Today, you'll hear updates from Ben, Andrew and Shane. Several others of our management team are also on the line to answer your questions during the Q&A portion of the call.

This morning, Air Group reported a first quarter GAAP net loss of $142 million. Excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments, Air Group reported an adjusted net loss of $79 million. As a reminder, our comments today will include forward-looking

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.