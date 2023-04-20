DXC Technology Faces Tepid Growth In Best Case Scenario
Summary
- DXC Technology provides an array of IT consulting and outsourcing services to organizations worldwide.
- The company has seen declining revenue in recent years as its legacy business has struggled.
- Management has guided to essentially flat top-line revenue results in the fiscal year ahead.
- Little or no growth combined with the prospects for macroeconomic slowdown leaves little to provide an organic upside catalyst for the stock.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On DXC Technology
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) provides businesses with IT consulting services and related software development.
The company has a challenging mix of a declining GIS segment yoked to a growing GBS segment, resulting in an anemic 1% revenue growth target for fiscal 2024, at best.
Given a slowing global macroeconomic environment as banks pull back on lending and the firm’s essentially flat top-line growth, my near-term outlook on DXC is Neutral [Hold].
DXC Overview
Ashburn, Virginia-based DXC Technology was founded in 1959 and operates in two business segments:
Global Business Services - software engineering, analytics
Global Infrastructure Services - transforms legacy systems to the cloud
The firm is headed by president, Chairman and CEO Mike Salvino, who joined the firm in 2019 and was previously Managing Director at Carrick Capital Partners and Group Chief Executive at Accenture Operations.
DXC also provides business process outsourcing for selected industry verticals such as insurance.
DXC’s Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for software consulting (as a subset of the firm’s broader array of services) was estimated at $219 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $542 billion by 2028.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2028.
The main drivers for this expected growth are the continued transformation of business activity to the cloud, the growing use of digital touchpoints across all aspects of the enterprise and the need to outcompete on the basis of technology, wherever possible.
Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the U.S. software consulting market from 2018 through 2028:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Accenture (ACN)
Atos (OTCPK:AEXAF)
Capgemini (OTCPK:CAPMF)
CGI Group
Clearfind
Cognizant (CTSH)
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
Ernst & Young
IBM (IBM)
Oracle Corp. (ORCL)
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Rapport IT
SAP SE (SAP)
DXC’s Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has dropped in recent quarters:
Gross profit margin by quarter has remained relatively flat:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have remained within a narrow range, except for a few outlier quarters:
Operating income by quarter has fluctuated per the following chart:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained positive in the last five quarters:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP)
In the past 12 months, DXC’s stock price has fallen 22.6% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s (IGV) drop of 6.7%, as the chart indicates below:
For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $2.1 billion in cash and equivalents and $4.2 billion in total debt, of which $643 million was categorized as current or short-term, presumably due within 12 months.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was about $1.0 billion, of which capital expenditures accounted for $249 million. The company paid $105 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.
Valuation And Other Metrics For DXC
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
0.7
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
3.6
|
Price / Sales
|
0.4
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
-10.8%
|
Net Income Margin
|
4.8%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
18.2%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$5,830,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$9,800,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$1,270,000,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
$2.94
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Cognizant Technology Solutions; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric [TTM]
|
Cognizant Technology
|
DXC Technology
|
Variance
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
1.5
|
0.7
|
-56.9%
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
8.4
|
3.6
|
-56.6%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
5.0%
|
-10.8%
|
-316.7%
|
Net Income Margin
|
11.8%
|
4.8%
|
-58.9%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$2,570,000,000
|
$1,270,000,000
|
-50.6%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
Future Prospects For DXC
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering FQ3 2023’s results, management highlighted growth in adjusted EBIT despite top-line revenue contraction as due to the ‘strong execution of [its] cost optimization efforts while not negatively impacting [its] customers.’
The firm is seeing reduced employee attrition due to efforts to ‘change the culture’ and other initiatives. Employee retention is an important aspect for consulting firms, since so much of their brand value in the markets they operate in come from being able to attract and retain high-quality employees.
Management also noted the growth of its GBS segment, which contributes 49% of company revenue, ‘demonstrating that the business mix is trending towards the new tech of GBS.’
Looking ahead, management’s overall strategy is to grow its GBS segment while minimizing the decline rate of its GIS segment.
Leadership guided to 1% total revenue growth for fiscal 2024.
The company's financial position is moderately strong, although the firm has a significant portion of its debt coming due in the short term and which will likely be subject to higher interest rates.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing DXC at significantly lower multiples than competitor Cognizant, not a surprise given the firm’s negative revenue growth rate and other lower performance metrics.
The company recently evaluated a potential private equity acquisition approach, but the talks apparently did not come to fruition and the stock has since dropped approximately 10% after talks were called off by DXC.
Given the firm’s challenging mix of declining GIS segment yoked to a growing GBS segment, resulting in an anemic 1% revenue growth target at best combined with a slowing global macroeconomic environment as banks pull back on lending, my near-term outlook on DXC is Neutral [Hold].
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments