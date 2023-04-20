VTV: These 5 Stocks Explain Its Disappointing Start To The Year

Summary

  • VTV needs little introduction. It's Vanguard's leading large-cap value ETF with over $100 billion in assets under management and an ultra-low 0.04% expense ratio.
  • VTV has struggled this year, lagging behind VOOV by 6%. However, 5 stocks are largely responsible: Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Amazon, salesforce.com, and Pfizer.
  • VOOV has kept up with the market due to favorable exposures to growth stocks. However, the January 2023 rally linked to massive layoffs is likely a short-term win only.
  • Plenty of risks exist heading into Q2 earnings season, but VTV's set up well barring any extraordinary surprises. With the same growth, VTV's valuation is five points less than VOOV.
  • The recent underperformance is disappointing, but I see no reason to abandon VTV now. Stay the course, and I'm confident it will bounce back.
Wooden seesaw scale empty on wooden sphere on wood table with wording VALUE and PRICE balancing

marchmeena29

Investment Thesis

The Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) has struggled this year. Through Q1 2023, VTV declined by 1% while other low-cost peers like the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) gained 5%. VTV's long-term track record remains

VTV Top Ten Holdings - March 31, 2023

Vanguard

SPY vs. VOOV vs. VTV Sector Exposures

Morningstar

MSFT, AMZN, XOM, CVX, VOOV, VTV Total Returns YTD 2023

Seeking Alpha

VTV vs. VOOV Performance Attribution Analysis - 2023

The Sunday Investor

XLC, XLK, XLY Price Returns

Seeking Alpha

Large-Cap Health Care Stocks Performances YTD 2023

Seeking Alpha

Consumer Discretionary, Communication Services, Technology ETF Returns - Market Cap Weighted vs. Equal Weighted - Highlighting How Only A Handful Of Large-Cap Stocks Drove The January 2023 Rally

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha Factor Grades - META, MSFT, AMZN, CRM, PFE

Seeking Alpha

Largest Tech Layoffs Since November 2022

The Kobeissi Letter / Twitter

VTV Fundamentals By Industry vs. VOOV

The Sunday Investor

