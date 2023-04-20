Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.01K Followers

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 20, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Sedabres - VP & Head of IR

Steve Steinour - Chairman, President & CEO

Zach Wasserman - CFO & Senior EVP

Rich Pohle - EVP & Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley

John Pancari - Evercore ISI

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Scott Siefers - Piper Sandler

Erika Najarian - UBS

Ken Usdin - Jefferies

Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets

Steven Alexopoulos - JPMorgan

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Huntington Bancshares' 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now let's turn the conference over to our host, Tim Sedabres, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you, you may begin.

Tim Sedabres

Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone and good morning. Copies of the slides we will be reviewing today can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website www.huntington.com. As a reminder, this call is being recorded, and a replay will be available starting about one hour from the close of the call.

Our presenters today, are Steve Steinour, Chairman, President and CEO; and Zach Wasserman, Chief Financial Officer. Rich Pohle, Chief Credit Officer will join us for the Q&A. Earnings documents which include our forward-looking statements disclaimer and non-GAAP information are available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, let me now turn it over to Steve.

Steve Steinour

Thanks, Tim. Good morning, everyone and welcome. Thank you for joining the call today. We're pleased to announce our first quarter results which Zach will detail later.

Huntington is very well

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.