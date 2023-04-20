HCL Technologies Ltd. ADR (HCTHY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 20, 2023
HCL Technologies Ltd. ADR (OTCPK:HCTHY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 20, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Manan Batra - Senior Manager, IR

C. Vijayakumar - CEO and Managing Director

Prateek Aggarwal - CFO

Srinivasan Seshadri - Head of Financial Services

Conference Call Participants

Girish Pai - Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities

Kawaljeet Saluja - Kotak Securities

Ravi Menon - Macquarie

Sudheer Guntupalli - Kotak Mahindra Asset Management

Nitin Padmanabhan - Investec

Gaurav Rateria - Morgan Stanley

Manik Taneja - Axis Capital

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the HCL Technologies Limited Q4 FY '23 and Annual FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Manan Batra, Senior Manager, Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.

Manan Batra

Thank you, Hemant. Good morning and good evening, everyone. A very warm welcome to HCL Tech's full year fiscal 2023 and Q4 earnings call. We have with us Mr. C. Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director HCL Tech; Mr. Prateek Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer; along with the broader leadership team to discuss the performance of the company during the year and the quarter followed by Q&A.

In the course of this call, certain statements that will be made are forward-looking, which involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the management, and the company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made in the course of this call. In this regard, please do review the safe harbor statements in the formal investor release document and all the factors that can cause the difference.

