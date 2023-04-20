Market Catalysts Can Help Enterprise Products To Sustain 7.47% Dividend Yield

fmajor

Investment Thesis

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) focuses on providing midstream energy services to manufacturers and consumers of natural gas liquids, natural gas, refined products, and crude oil. The company has high growth opportunities due to recent tailwinds in the energy industry, which can help it to sustain its high dividend payout. Its high dividend yield makes it an attractive investment opportunity for yield-hungry investors.

About EPD

EPD deals in offering midstream energy services to manufacturers and consumers of natural gas liquids, natural gas, crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company's fully integrated midstream energy asset network connects natural gas, crude oil, and NGLs manufacturers from specific major supply basins in the United States, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico with domestic & international consumer markets. It operates under four reporting business segments: Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, NGL Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment comprises crude oil storage, pipelines, and marine terminals. It also includes crude oil-related marketing activities. It focuses on owning and operating crude oil terminals in Midland & Beaumont, Oklahoma, Texas & Cushing, and Houston. The sale and distribution of crude oil and condensate that have been bought directly from producers or other people on the open market are part of the crude oil marketing activities. The company generates 31.9% of the total revenue from the Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment. NGL Pipelines & Services segment consists of NGL marine terminals, NGL fractionation facilities, natural gas processing, NGL marketing facilities, and related product storage facilities. As part of its NGL marketing activities, it sells spot and term NGLs it acquires through its natural gas processing activities and open market and contract purchases of NGLs. This segment earns 41.7% of the total revenue.

Natural Gas & Pipeline services segment manages natural gas pipeline systems that collect, process, and transport natural gas. Its natural gas transmission networks deliver natural gas from local processing facilities to downstream power plants, regional gas distribution firms, municipal & industrial consumers, storage facilities, and other connecting pipelines. The company generates 10.8% of its total revenue from the Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment includes marine transportation business, propylene production facilities, ethylene export terminal, octane enhancement, and isomerization and related operations. This segment contributes 15.6% to the total revenue of the company.

Financial Trend and Economic Catalyst

Revenue History of EPD (Seeking Alpha)

After the pandemic, the natural gas and oil industry has experienced strong demand. We can observe in the above chart that the strong industry demand has benefitted EPD significantly, as its revenue has increased significantly in the last three years. The company's revenue has increased from $27.20 billion in FY2020 to $58.19 billion in FY2022, resulting in a solid 3-year CAGR of 28.85%. This strong growth is derived from the scarcity of natural gas and oil in the market due to the Russia-Ukraine war. I believe EPD can sustain this revenue level in the coming years as there are multiple growth factors that can increase the demand for its products & services.

LNG and natural gas are crucial for the energy transition because they can assist in shifting away from coal and moving toward net-zero emissions. Natural gas and LNG will continue to be essential in supplying dependable and effective energy to support economies around the world as the shift progresses. This tailwind of the clean energy transition in the natural gas industry has significantly increased the demand for natural gas and related services. The introduction of new policies, such as the agreement outlined commitments to increase USA LNG exports to Europe by 2030, and the inflation reduction act is promoting energy transition. These policies have led to an increase in LNG exports which I believe is one of the potential opportunities for EPD to expand its operations in the coming times and increase its market share. In addition, the increasing population has also fueled the demand for LPG, and therefore LPG exports have experienced high growth over the past few years. Currently, the U.S. is the largest exporter of LPG and contributed 52% to the global market share in the previous year. The company is one of the leading exporters of LPG in the world and contributes 16% to the total global exports.

LPG Waterborne Export Growth by Country (Investor Presentation: Slide No: 16)

I believe the company might experience an even more dramatic demand rise in the future as the Chinese economy is resuming, and according to the IEA, Chinese oil demand will reach 16 million barrels a day by June. The IEA predicts that this year's oil demand will reach a record high of around 102 million barrels per day. As all these industries are growing rapidly, the company can benefit from them. Analyzing all the potential growth factors of EPD, we can expect strong growth in the company's performance, which can increase its cash flow & revenues and act as a primary catalyst to sustain its dividend growth.

According to the seeking alpha, the company revenue for FY2024 might range from $51.87 billion to $61.53 billion. I think the seeking alpha's revenue estimate of $61.53 billion perfectly captures the impact of the above-mentioned growth factors. The company's net profit margin of FY2022 was 9.44%, and its 3-year average net profit margin is 11.6%. I believe the rising product demand can help the company to achieve the 3-year average net profit margin. That's why I estimate the company can achieve a 3-year average net profit margin in FY2023, giving the EPS estimate of $3.24.

Dividend Yield

Dividend Payment History of EPD (Seeking Alpha)

The company's impressive track record of dividend payouts signals its well-positioning in the market. The company has consistently increased dividend payments for the past eleven years. The company's dividend has increased from $1.27 per share in FY2012 to $1.88 per share in FY2022, resulting in an 11-year CAGR of 3.63%. In the previous year, it distributed a cash dividend of $0.465 in each of the first two quarters and $0.475 in the remaining two quarters, which makes the annual dividend $1.88, representing a dividend yield of 7.02% compared to the current share price. In the current year, it distributed a cash dividend of $0.49 in the first two quarters. According to the seeking alpha, the company can increase the dividend in the coming quarters and pay a total of $1.02 per share, including both Q3FY2023 and Q4FY2023. I believe EPD can increase dividend payments in the remaining quarters as the company is constantly growing due to tailwinds in the energy industry. According to Seeking Alpha, the company can pay annual dividends of $2.00 and $2.10 per share, representing a forward dividend yield of 7.47% and 7.85% for FY2023 and FY2024, respectively. The company's forward dividend yield of FY2023 is slightly lower than the company's 4-year average dividend yield of 7.85%. However, EPD's forward dividend yields for FY2023 and FY2024 are significantly above the sector median dividend yield of 3.47%. Therefore, I think this high dividend yield makes the company an attractive investment opportunity for risk-averse investors seeking fixed returns and capital appreciation.

What is the Main Risk Faced by EPD?

The company operates in the midstream industry and deals in gathering, processing, fractioning, storing, and transporting natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products, and petrochemicals. If the prices of hydrocarbon products increase, it could negatively affect its production levels which can affect the company's profit margins as there can be a reduction in the volume of services it offers. The price can fluctuate due to various factors, such as government regulations, adverse weather conditions, and public health emergencies.

Valuation

The company operates in the energy market, which is booming due to various factors such as energy transition, growing population, and globalization. I think all these factors can contribute to the company's growth as they can potentially increase the company's export levels and operations. According to seeking alpha, the company's sales for FY2024 might range from $51.87 billion to $61.53 billion. In my opinion, the impact of the above-mentioned growth factors is captured by Seeking Alpha's revenue projection of $61.53 billion. Currently, the company's net profit margin is 9.44%, and its average net profit margin for the past three years has been 11.6%. I think the corporation can achieve the 3-year average net profit margin with the support of increasing product demand. Because of this, I predict that the company will attain a 3-year average net profit margin in FY2023, resulting in an estimated EPS of $3.24. After considering all the above factors, I am estimating EPS of $3.24 for FY2024, which gives the forward P/E ratio of 8.25x. After comparing the forward P/E ratio of 8.25x with the sector median of 8.73x, we can say that the company is slightly undervalued. The company's 5-year average P/E ratio is 11.72x. Compared to the 5-year average P/E ratio, the company's forward P/E ratio of 8.25x is 10.6% lower. Currently, EPD is trading below its sector median and 5-year average P/E ratio, which I think is enough to conclude that the company is undervalued. I believe the company can gain significant momentum due to the above-mentioned growth factors and trade at its 5-year average P/E ratio. The EPS of $3.24 and P/E ratio of 11.72x gives a target price of $37.97, which is a 42% upside from the current share price of $26.76.

Conclusion

The company has high growth opportunities mainly driven by tailwinds in the energy market which can help it to capture additional market share and increase its revenues. It is exposed to the risk of high prices of hydrocarbon products which can reduce its profit margins. The company's forward dividend yields are 7.47% & 7.85%, significantly above the sector median dividend yield of 3.47%. This makes it an attractive investment opportunity for risk-averse investors. These high dividend yields can be sustained for a longer period due to EPD's potential growth opportunities in nearly every business segment. Currently, EPD is trading below its sector median and 5-year average P/E ratio, which I think is enough to conclude that the company is undervalued. I believe it has an upside potential of 42% due to its healthy financial performance. After analyzing all the above factors, I assign a buy rating to EPD.