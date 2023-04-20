S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 20, 2023 4:28 PM ETS&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.01K Followers

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 20, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Kochvar - Chief Financial Officer

Chris McComish - Chief Executive Officer

Dave Antolik - President

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Tamayo - Raymond James

Michael Perito - KBW

Manuel Navas - D.A. Davidson

Matthew Breese - Stephens

Operator

Welcome to the S&T Bancorp First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. After the management remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Now I’d like to turn the call over to Chief Financial Officer, Mark Kochvar. Please go ahead, sir.

Mark Kochvar

All right. Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for participating in today’s conference call. You can follow along with the slide portion of the presentation by clicking on the Page Advanced button on the screen.

Before beginning the presentation, I want to take time to refer you to our statement about forward-looking statements and risk factors, which is on page two. This statement provides the cautionary language required by the Securities and Exchange Commission for forward-looking statements that may be included in this presentation.

A copy of the first quarter 2023 earnings release, as well as this earnings supplement slide deck can be obtained by clicking on the Materials button in the lower right section of your screen. This should open a panel on the right where you can download these items. You can also obtain a copy of these materials by visiting our Investor Relations website at stbancorp.com.

With me today are Chris McComish, S&T’s CEO; and Dave Antolik, S&T’s President.

I’d like to now turn the call over to Chris.

Chris McComish

Thank you, Mark, and good afternoon, everybody. I will begin my remarks on page three. I want to thank you all for being on the call with us today. I certainly appreciate the analysts being here

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.