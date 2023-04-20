Nucor Corporation (NUE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 20, 2023 4:30 PM ETNucor Corporation (NUE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.01K Followers

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 20, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jack Sullivan – General Manager-Investor Relations

Leon Topalian – Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Laxton – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Chad Utermark – Executive Vice President-New Markets and Innovation

Al Behr – Executive Vice President-Plate and Structural Products

John Hollatz – Executive Vice President-Bar, Engineered Bar and Rebar Fabrication Products

Rex Query – Executive Vice President-Sheet and Tubular Products

Conference Call Participants

Emily Chieng – Goldman Sachs

Lawson Winder – BofA Securities

Carlos De Alba – Morgan Stanley

Curt Woodworth – Credit Suisse

Timna Tanners – Wolfe Research

Tristan Gresser – BMP

Alex Hacking – Citi

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Nucor's First Quarter Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise and today's call is being recorded. After the speakers' prepared remarks, I will provide instructions for callers wishing to ask questions.

I would now like to introduce Jack Sullivan, General Manager of Nucor Investor Relations. You may begin your call.

Jack Sullivan

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Nucor's first quarter 2023 earnings review and business update. Leading our call today is Leon Topalian, Chair, President and CEO, along with Steve Laxton, Executive Vice President and CFO. We also have other members of Nucor's executive team with us, including Dave Sumoski, Chief Operating Officer; Al Behr, responsible for Plate and Structural Products; Noah Hanners over raw materials; John Hollatz, Bar Products and Fabrication; Doug Jellison, Corporate Strategy; Greg Murphy, Business Services, Sustainability and General Counsel; Dan Needham, Commercial Strategy; Rex Query, Sheet and Tubular Products; and Chad Utermark, New markets and Innovation.

This morning, we posted our earnings release and an updated slide deck to the Nucor Investor

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.