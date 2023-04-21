JC Olivera/Getty Images Entertainment

Don't call it a comeback - no really, don't call it a comeback.

In the midst of a crowded streaming landscape, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) have both recently found themselves looking to re-establish their position in the streaming space. They didn't disappear, they just simply ended up at a financial crossroads for very different reasons.

One being reined in by the market and the other by a notoriously frugal CEO - but regardless of the reason each is in the middle of a course correction reboot.

And based on their first status report to investors - it's a mixed bag how it's going so far.

The truth is while neither company has won over the Street with their early roadmaps both are still very early in the process and I'd be more worried if investors and analysts were fully on board. What Netflix and WBD are doing is very tricky and it will take time, which is a luxury that shareholders are not as okay with as they used to be.

Rebooting a brand this deep in their runs is hard but there's a lot to like and to not like about the methods being used.

So what should investors be on the lookout for and when is the right point to get a real read on their progress?

First as always, some background.

I want to start with Netflix, because the barometer there was the same one that put them into this mess - earnings.

Netflix's fall from grace came after consecutive misses with earnings that sent the company into a tailspin. The original streamer in the space, Netflix got overly comfortable with its position and was lulled into a false sense of security, as were its investors.

To be clear, Netflix did know danger was coming - it wasn't like they were completely caught unaware. COVID lockdowns gave them an inflated sense of confidence that allowed them to just keep patching the holes in their business model as they came up… but eventually they got too big to plug.

At the center was the company over-spending like crazy, which was an open secret. On top of that, they were resistant to many of the elements being successfully employed by its competitors.

And by the way - they still are.

The difference is that Netflix decided to address - what in its eyes - were the biggest problems and that happened to be enough to calm the waters that they could effectively stop there for now.

Those areas, adding an ad-tier and cracking down on password sharing, got a vote of confidence from analysts, but what many over-looked (some seemingly on purpose, some not) was both would have short-term negative impacts.

The ad-tier addition is not only a slow burn in its self, but it could potentially cannibalize the main business. The jury is still out if that will cause a sizable migration of current subscribers to switch gears to a lower-price option.

Now bundle that with the password sharing measures and it could eventually be a double-whammy of losses. It is hard to deny that those viewers leaving the fold will have an effect.

Notice I said viewers, verses subscribers… because that's the whole point.

Netflix wants to restrict freeloaders from using the password of their college roommate's best friend's sister or some six degrees scenario that had been in play for years. However, Netflix also has been using that to its advantage for years by using those hangers-on viewing habits to goose their "total minutes viewed" and other gray-area stats.

With them out of the picture they not only lose that data but the word of mouth that comes from those (mostly younger) viewers. Granted it may be a short-term problem and they'll make it up in paying customers down the road, but as I said upfront, shareholders are no longer in the patience game.

In the new earnings report we saw the impact password sharing restrictions had in the international markets where it has been implemented. It doesn't seem like a coincidence that Netflix has opted to do delay those measures Stateside for the time being. Netflix knows what that decision will mean here and the potential reaction by investors.

Still, as much of a critic of Netflix as I have been, they had to do something to right the ship and these measures did make fiscal sense. It will be on that team though to fully explain to the investment world they will yield strong returns in the end and why they just need more time.

My concern for now isn't with the slow nature of their tactics - it's them still ignoring certain others that are clearly working for competitors. Netflix still is hung up on day/date film releases, all-at-once season launches and being fast-and-loose with programs.

Which is a nice segway to Warner Bros. Discovery, which doesn't have the same hang-ups as they are theatrical first and do weekly drops (and have an ad-tier plus password sharing limits).

Yes, they did double-down on the hybrid model in 2021 during the height of COVID, but that also was a previous regime - this new one has made it clear the traditional model is their preferred direction.

The fast-and-loose with programming part though - well that's very real. New CEO David Zaslav has gone on a cost reduction run since day one and he's cleared house across the board. What Zaslav saw and many agreed was HBO Max as well as Warner Bros overall was mismanaged and hemorrhaging money.

Did he take it too far?

Yes.

A thousand times yes.

But to his credit he never hid it and he was deliberate in the approach he took.

It also will likely leave WBD in a position where it doesn't have to (hopefully) ever make those type of drastic cuts again and be more profitable.

Again, it's a short-term loss for a long term gain…yet as was the case with Netflix, the investing community doesn't entirely grasp.

Zaslav and team held a media day the other week to roll out phase one of its plans - which only led to more questions. Topics like WBD's future in news and sports were purposefully left unanswered for another event later this year so the team could introduce the media to Max.

Max - the renamed HBO Max that includes Discovery+ content - will debut next month and the entire presentation was basically confirming all the rumors that had been out there around the new name and future titles.

Yes, Max is not the best name, but WBD had to pull the HBO moniker because the connection was pulling down the prestige that the premium channel had long built up.

It's hard to bill yourself as an awards-caliber network with critically acclaimed programming when in the same conversation you are associated with Gossip Girl and Pretty Little Liars - not exactly Succession or House of the Dragon level TV.

The HBO moniker also made it hard for families to remember about the wealth of kids programming on the service that ranges from Sesame Street to the Hanna-Barbera family of characters. Regardless, Max represents the next step in the evolution of WBD and is designed to thrive off the changes Zaslav implemented.

The problem is that while WBD is now more cost focused, the industry knows that and can make creatives a bit wary. Zaslav didn't just cut under-performing projects, he cut projects that were already shot and ready to air.

In either instance though, there's no playbook for these companies to follow. This is uncharted territory for each… and part an industry that itself came out of nowhere to challenge the traditional models.

Netflix and WBD are both creating changes as they go and trying to form new identities in the process… investors may want instant results, but for now they're going to have accept some level of buffering.