AT&T: Ignoring History Has Costs

Summary

  • The AT&T Inc. cash flow is likely to be loaded into the second half.
  • Management listed a lot of expenses loaded into the first quarter.
  • The business is growing, and it is not unusual for catch-up expenditures as the company focuses on its remaining businesses.
  • The free cash flow shortfall is largely from less DirecTV distributions and large unfavorable accounts payable balance swings.
  • Vendor financing payments made up the rest of the free cash flow shortfall. Both vendor financing payments and the accounts payable balance swing are likely timing differences.
AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) had a hefty cash flow level in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

AT&T Free Cash Flow Calculation Fourth Quarter 2022

AT&T Free Cash Flow Calculation Fourth Quarter 2022 (AT&T Supplemental Schedules

AT&T Answer On The Level Of First Quarter Cash Flow

AT&T Answer On The Level Of First Quarter Cash Flow (AT&T First Quarter 2022 Conference Call Transcript)

AT&T First Quarter 2023, Free Cash Flow Calculation

AT&T First Quarter 2023, Free Cash Flow Calculation (AT&T Supplemental Report Showing Reconciliations Of Non-GAAP Measures First Quarter 2023)

AT&T Calculation Of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities First Quarter 2023

AT&T Calculation Of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities First Quarter 2023 (AT&T First Quarter 2023, Supplemental Calculations)

AT&T Summary Of First Quarter Results

AT&T Summary Of First Quarter Results (AT&T First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

I analyze oil and gas companies, related companies, and AT&T in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space.

Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

