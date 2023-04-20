AAII Sentiment Survey: Pessimism Stays Above Average For Ninth Consecutive Week
Summary
- Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, increased 1.2 percentage points to 27.2%.
- Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, decreased 1.8 percentage points to 37.7%.
- Bearish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, increased 0.6 percentage points to 35.1%.
Pessimism among individual investors remains above average for the ninth consecutive week in the latest AAII Sentiment Survey. Neutral sentiment decreased, while optimism slightly increased.
Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, increased 1.2 percentage points to 27.2%. Optimism remains at an unusually low level. Bullish sentiment remains below its historical average of 37.5% for the 72nd time out of the past 74 weeks.
Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, decreased 1.8 percentage points to 37.7%. Neutral sentiment continues to be above its historical average for the 15th time out of the past 16 weeks.
Bearish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, increased 0.6 percentage points to 35.1%. After a stretch of unusually high levels, pessimism has been reverting closer to its average for the last three weeks. However, bearish sentiment is still above its historical average of 31.0% for the 69th time out of the past 74 weeks.
The bull-bear spread (bullish minus bearish sentiment) increased 0.5 percentage points to -7.9%. The bull-bear spread remains below average.
Market volatility continues to be a concern for individual investors.
Though individual investors mostly approved of the latest interest rate hike being smaller, inflation, market volatility and the pace of economic growth continue to influence individual investors' short-term outlook for stocks.
This week's AAII Sentiment Survey results:
- Bullish: 27.2%, up 1.2 percentage points
- Neutral: 37.7%, down 1.8 percentage points
- Bearish: 35.1%, up 0.6 percentage points
Historical averages:
- Bullish: 37.5%
- Neutral: 31.5%
- Bearish: 31.0%
The AAII Sentiment Survey has been conducted weekly since July 1987.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments