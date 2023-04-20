Deutsche Post: No More Significant Upside Potential From Here

Summary

  • Deutsche Post is a high-quality and well-managed European company that benefits from the growing e-commerce sector.
  • In 2022 Deutsche Post delivered a record financial performance, however, the management lowered their forecast for 2023 and 2024.
  • Considering the significant rise of the stock by over 40% in recent months, it seems there may not be any further upside potential for Deutsche Post right now.

DHL world wide courier company delivery truck on the highway city. Russia, Saint-Petersburg 08 may 2020.

aapsky/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Geographical diversification is essential for investors who want to manage risk, smooth out portfolio performance, tap into different industries and sectors, and provide currency diversification. While we all know, investing in stocks can be risky, spreading investments across different countries can

Geographical Diversification DHL

Geographical Diversification DHL (Data: marketscreener.com)

Geographical Diversification DHL

Diversification DHL (Data: marketscreener.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Profitability DPSGY

seekingalpha.com/symbol/DPSGY/profitability

DPSGY vs. FDX vs. UPS

Data: seekingalpha.com

Top and bottom line of DHL

Top and bottom line of DHL (Data: marketscreener.com)

Revenue DHL from 2007 to 2021

Data: aktie.traderfox.com

Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

Global E-Commerce Growth

Global E-Commerce Growth (Data: statista.com)

Development Of Inflation In Europe

Development Of Inflation In Europe (Source: ec.europa.eu)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

Ecommerce Sales

statista.com

Shipment Provider for Amazon in Germany

Data: statista.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Valuation of DHL

seekingalpha.com/symbol/DPSGY/valuation/metrics

DCF Analysis DHL

Data: seekingalpha.com, https://reporting-hub.dpdhl.com/en/

German Buy-Hold-Check investor. With a degree in both mechanical engineering and economics, I am able to understand, quantify, and interpret both the economics and the technology of companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

