Banner Corporation (BANR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 20, 2023 5:07 PM ETBanner Corporation (BANR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.01K Followers

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 20, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Grescovich - President and CEO

Rich Arnold - Head, IR

Jill Rice - CCO

Peter Conner - CFO

Rob Butterfield - CFO, Banner Bank

Conference Call Participants

David Feaster - Raymond James

Kelly Motta - KBW

Andrew Terrell - Stephens

Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler

Tim Coffey - Janney Montgomery & Scott

Operator

Good morning and thank you for attending today's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call for Banner Corporation. My name is Jason and I'll be the moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Mark Grescovich, President and CEO.

Mark Grescovich

Thank you, Jason and good morning, everyone. I would also like to welcome you to the first quarter 2023 earnings call for Banner Corporation. Joining me on the call today is Peter Conner, Banner Corporation's Chief Financial Officer; Jill Rice, our Chief Credit Officer; and Rich Arnold, our Head of Investor Relations. Also joining our call today is Rob Butterfield, our recently announced Chief Financial Officer of Banner Bank.

Rich, would you please read our forward-looking safe harbor statement?

Rich Arnold

Sure Mark. Good morning. Our presentation today discusses Banner's business outlook and will include forward-looking statements. Those statements include descriptions of management's plans, objectives or goals for future operations, products or services, forecast of financial or other performance measures and statements about Banner's general outlook for economic and other conditions.

We also may make other forward-looking statements in the question-and-answer period following management's discussion. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed today.

Information on the risk factors of actual results differ are available from our earnings press

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.