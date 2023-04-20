Ipsos SA (IPSOF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Ipsos SA (OTCPK:IPSOF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 20, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ben Page - CEO

Dan Levy - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Emmanuel Matot - ODDO

Conor O'Shea - Kepler Cheuvreux

Peter Testa - One Investments

Stephen Benhamou - BNP Paribas Exane

Operator

Good evening, everyone, and welcome to Ipsos 2023 First Quarter Results. This conference call will be hosted by Mr. Ben Page, CEO of the Group; and Mr. Dan Levy, CFO of the Group. As a reminder, this call being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Ben Page. Please go ahead, sir.

Ben Page

Thank you very much, Ben. So I'm Ben Page, the CEO, and it's great to be here to talk you through our Q1 results.

I think before we get into the detail, I think it's just very important to remember what I said back on the 15th of February when we released the full year 2022 results, and that is that the path of revenue recognition during 2023 at Ipsos will be completely different to 2022, and that is, of course, what we are now seeing. So let's just look at the numbers.

We have positive momentum but negative revenue at this point. So first of all, we have €532 million of revenue. That is the second highest figure that Ipsos has ever achieved. But as my colleague, Dan, our CFO, will explain, we are facing a cliff-edge comparator. And as a result of that, the revenue is down 2.8% because of this cliff-edge effect of the major COVID contracts, which were present in 2022, but of course, ended at the end of March 2022.

So there's a very, very tough comparison in this quarter, which then gets much easier for the rest

