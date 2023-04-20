VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF: Still Offers Some Merit, But The Core Thesis Is Diminishing
Summary
- RAAX is a fund of funds that seeks to generate real returns and reduce downside risks during market declines.
- Inflationary conditions are abating even as the risk of deflation picks up pace.
- RAAX's low sensitivity to the market and strong exposure to gold may help.
- The Lead-Lag Report members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
The sources of deflation are not a mystery. Deflation is in almost all cases a side effect of a collapse of aggregate demand, a drop in spending so severe that producers must cut prices on an ongoing basis in order to find buyers. - Ben Bernanke
The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) is an actively managed fund of funds product that pursues ETFs which provide exposure to:
- Inflation-fighting real assets which include commodities, metals and mining equities, natural resource equities, etc.
- Income assets which include REITs, MLPs, and infrastructure.
- Financial assets which include gold and gold mining assets.
Is this a suitable product to pursue at this juncture? Well, here are my big-picture thoughts.
RAAX: Yes or No?
Firstly, note that over the last two years, RAAX has proven to be a useful source of alpha, outperforming the broader markets by over 4x.
Given how elevated CPI trends have been during that period, you would have expected RAAX's portfolio to fare pretty well. However, the scenario has shifted off late, and this has understandably weighed on sentiment toward RAAX. Since February this year, we've seen a sharp drop, with the current inflation rate the lowest it's been in 2 years. See how that inflation pivot has played out with RAAX returns. Since February it has been underperforming the S&P 500 on a consistent basis.
Now, if you've been following my recent commentary either via The Lead-Lag Report Twitter account or via a direct subscription to my research, you'd be well aware that I've been flagging a shift in the texture of risk from inflation to deflation.
As noted in a thread on the timeline of The Lead-Lag Report, the hub of these deflationary forces could well be the housing market. The housing supply situation has been ramping up at a steep pace (in March it was up by 60%). This will no doubt weigh on prices and have a direct impact on the CPI number.
Meanwhile, single-family housing starts which were at around the 1.19m mark a year ago, have dropped to just 860k. We already know higher mortgage rates have been pricing out a lot of buyers and the recent banking crisis has only disrupted credit flow even more, with lending standards getting even more stringent.
Portfolio manager Victor Xing warned market participants to not rest on their laurels assuming that the banking contagion has passed. In fact, he flagged the growing risks of contagion shifting to the non-banking space, which in turn could stimulate a credit event.
A declining housing market will have a deleterious impact on consumer sentiment and spending patterns, which in turn feeds into the deflation narrative. In the 'Leaders-Laggers' section of The Lead-Lag Report, I noted how discretionary stocks are now getting impacted by a slowdown in retail sales. Earlier in the year, people were getting carried away with a solid 3% gain in January, but the reality of the situation is that we've had seven negative readings over the past 10 months.
If housing slows, you can imagine how this will filter through to the commodity space as well, and this may impact RAAX adversely as it has heavy exposure to commodity-based ETFs.
While inflationary conditions could be on the wane, RAAX may lose some of its previous luster, but even from a defensive angle, it offers some merits, and may not necessarily witness brutal drawdowns quite like the S&P 500.
To reiterate, RAAX's goal is not just to maximize real returns, but also to reduce downside risk during market declines, and it does so by gaining solid exposure to gold-related products such as pure gold, gold miners, gold strategies, etc.
However, given these diversification merits, and for gold to witness more interest, you'd need to see a larger proportion of market participants turn bearish on risk assets.
If you've followed some of the tweets I've put out in recent weeks, I have been arguing that there's a degree of complacency going around, and the probability of an accident taking place this month looks increasingly likely. Sure, there could be a slight delay to this scenario, with the markets making a potential turn higher, which ultimately coalesces into a false breakout.
However, if a breakdown comes through, it's preferable to increase exposure to low-beta options, and that's where RAAX could come in handy. According to YCharts, RAAX's beta is only 0.64x.
Anticipate Crashes, Corrections, and Bear Markets
Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late.
That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future.
My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most.
Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments