Wachiwit

Investment Thesis

There are several catalysts that I believe will lead to increased revenues and profitability in the long term for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Netflix recently launched an ad campaign platform that is expected to generate $4 billion in revenue by 2030. Additionally, Netflix has begun to offer alternative plans at differing price points to expand its customer base. Furthermore, paid sharing has been a huge success in Canada, resulting in a larger user base than ever before.

Moody's has also increased their credit rating of Netflix to investment grade, which can help to attract institutional investors. Lastly, the company has bought back $400 million in stock repurchases in Q1 2023, and are planning to accelerate their repurchases throughout the remainder of 2023. In all, I believe Netflix's stock is a buy right now with a price target of $323/share.

Alternative Plans and Ad Campaign

Netflix is a leader in the streaming space when looking domestically and internationally across all platforms.

Netflix 8-K

Netflix plans to increase their footprint across the globe by ultimately offering plans with lower price points. According to Netflix's most recent filing, "Over time we’ve adapted our prices to meet local needs and to further deepen our penetration, including lowering prices in India by 20%-60% in December ‘21. These reductions – combined with an improved slate – helped grow engagement in India by nearly 30% year on year while F/X neutral revenue growth in 2022 accelerated to 24% (versus 19% in 2021). Learning from this success, we reduced prices in an additional 116 countries in Q1. While they represented less than 5% of our FY‘22 revenue, we believe that increasing adoption in these markets will help to maximize our revenue longer term." Below is a picture of Netflix's new pricing tiers:

Netflix

Netflix has seen success with the "Basic with ads" subscription, stating, "In the US for instance, our ads plan already has a total ARM (subscription + ads) greater than our standard plan." Basic with ads allows Netflix to offer a lower price point to customers while generating additional revenue through ads. According to Statista, Netflix will make an estimated $561 million in ad revenue in 2023 and an additional $4 billion by 2030.

Paid Sharing

Netflix stated several months ago that they were going to begin cracking down on password sharing with respect to their subscriptions. Netflix stated in their filing that "In Canada, which we believe is a reliable predictor for the US, our paid membership base is now larger than prior to the launch of paid sharing and revenue." Netflix expects the same growth to take place in the U.S., but is delaying the rollout until the end of Q2 to implement changes they believe will result in a better experience. I believe the paid sharing will initially lower Netflix's subscribers initially, but will ultimately increase the user base over the long term.

Moody's Recent Upgrade

Netflix debt has always been rated as "junk" debt, being at or below the investment grade threshold of Ba1. In Q1, Moody's upgraded Netflix's debt to Ba3, making it investment grade for the first time in its corporate life. Furthermore, the outlook given by Moody's is positive insinuating a possible additional notch upwards along the investment grade scale. An increase from junk to investment grade rating has significant implications, with the biggest benefit being that institutional investors can now begin to invest in the stock since it is now investment grade.

Share Repurchases

According to Netflix's 12/31/2022 10-K, the company had $4.4 billion remaining for stock repurchases. The company stated in their most recent filing that they expect to accelerate their share repurchases in 2023. With the company ready to deploy $4 billion to buy back their own shares displays a sign of strength and confidence in their ability to grow the stock's price over the long run.

Financial Performance

Although Netflix missed on earnings and subscription growth, I think it is important to take a deeper look at the company's performance, as well as looking at figures on a f/x neutral basis considering the volatile swings in their trading currencies as of recently.

From a top line perspective, revenue grew year over year in Q1 by 4% or 8% on a f/x neutral basis. Additionally, average revenue per membership grew by 4% year over year in Q1 on a f/x neutral basis. Lastly, domestic and international locations saw the following increases in revenue: United States and Canada up 8%, Europe, Middle East & Africa up 6% on f/x neutral basis, Latin America up 13% on f/x neutral basis, and Asia Pacific grew 10% on a f/x neutral basis.

From a profitability standpoint, operating margins decreased year over year from 25% to 21%. The year over year decline was driven by volatility in trading currencies and their corresponding f/x rates. Furthermore, Netflix beat their previous operating income estimates of $1.6 billion vs actual $1.7 billion. Management credited this $100 million in savings to ongoing expense management. Lastly, Cash flow from operations was $2.2 billion vs $0.9 billion in the prior period. Assuming no material f/x swings, Netflix expects to generate $3.5 billion in free cash flow for the full year 2023.

Guidance and DCF

Netflix gave guidance in their most recent 8-k, stating they expect to increase operating margins from 16.8% to 18%-20%. Additionally, Netflix expects to grow their quarterly revenue by 3%, implying a 12% annual growth rate. Using this guidance, I decided to take a conservative growth rate in the first year of 5%, being cautious of the potential initial pushback from paid sharing rollout at end of Q2 2022. For the following year I showed a growth rate of 10%, then set the next 4 periods equal to a growth rate of 25%. Next, I ran Netflix's guidance of 18%-20% targeted operating margin through my model, resulting in a 21% EBITDA margin. Lastly, I selected a WACC of 7.6% for Netflix based on their capital structure and current market yields. This analysis resulted in a projected per share value of $413 vs the current market value of $323, implying a 28% discount to market value.

Author's Calculations

Risks

There are several risks that Netflix faces that could change my rating from a buy to a hold, or even a sell.

The first risk I see is the uncertainty surrounding how the U.S. market will react to password sharing. This could result in users un-subscribing and using other streaming services that do not prohibit password sharing. Although the rollout has been positive in Canada, there is no way to say with certainly that Netflix will have success when they launch this update. If subscriptions decline due to paid sharing, revenue growth will decrease over time and would cause my projections to be overstated.

Additionally, Netflix has seen increased competition since streaming has gained popularity. Below is a chart showing all of the most popular streaming applications and their corresponding market share:

Statista

As more and more streaming services come to market, Netflix could potentially lose market share to competitors.

Lastly, Netflix has seen large swings in their f/x recently, resulting in declined profitability year over year. If fluctuations in f/x persist, Netflix will continue to experience deteriorations in their profits.

Conclusion

In all, I believe there are several catalysts surrounding Netflix, Inc. that present a buying opportunity for investors. Netflix has been recently upgraded to investment grade status by Moody's as well as S&P, clearing a path for institutional investors to hop in. Additionally, Netflix started offering alternative plans that are expected to increase their subscription base, while generating an estimated $4 billion in ad revenue by 2030. Overall, I believe Netflix, Inc. stock is a buy and maintain a price target of $413/share.