KMET: Too Passive For The EV/Energy Transition Space?

In the early 1890s, the rollout of electrical lighting worldwide drove up copper demand and in response companies like Anaconda Copper carved out whole mountains in Montana. From 1892 through 1903, one mine in Butte was the largest copper-producing mine in the world, producing more than $300 billion worth of metal in its lifetime. By providing indoor electricity to tens of millions of American businesses, that one unsung mine wired out the "appliance revolution" of The Teens and Twenties, a critical aspect of the American Century's "mass production/mass consumption" model of prosperity (and social peace).

No recent ETF theme feels as portentous as the new Electrification Metals strategy. It is hard not to see present-day Anaconda comparisons in Chile's Atacama salt flat or the Democratic Republic of Congo's Katanga mine, two locations supplying the world with the immense amounts of lithium and cobalt needed for the EV revolution.

According to the EIA, there will be 672 million EVs on the road by 2050 -- 31% of the world's total fleet of light vehicles (versus the miniscule .7% today) -and the Biden administration's EPA is now pushing for even stricter emission rules by 2032 to accelerate the trend. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) allocated $369 billion to climate, including tax credits for new EVs, and incentives for suppliers to create local supply chains; EV sales are expected to overtake gas-powered vehicles by 2037.

Under the proverbial hood of this blithe EV revolution, however, there remains an enduring, more material issue: EVs use six times more minerals than gas-powered cars -lithium, nickel, cobalt, and aluminum for its batteries, and enormous lengths of copper for energy distribution more generally. The link to this graphic comparing an EV's vast new usage of select minerals vis a vis an ICE (internal combustion engine) car is instructive. The structural demand for these minerals is expected to increase 500% by 2050, and the price paid for, say, lithium and copper, is expected to reach 7 times and 5.5 times today's market value respectively.

ETF themes thrive on these big secular bets, and at first glance, the KraneShares Electrification Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:KMET) looks like an interesting way to leverage the energy transformation play. Launched in October, it is the first passive fund in the space. It follows the Bloomberg Electrification Metals Index, which tracks through futures contracts the return of a basket of metals key to the energy transition: Aluminum, Cobalt, Copper, Lithium, Nickel, and Zinc.

The Index holds long positions in commodity futures. To maintain a long position, contracts are 'rolled' from the expiring futures contract to a new contract farther down the futures curve with a longer expiry date.

It sets its yearly target weights each January, and it rebalances on the 4th business day of each quarter, taking each commodity back to its target weight. At present the targets are as follows:

Bloomberg Electrification Index (Bloomberg)

Strangely, graphite is not included in the index, though each EV often contains more than 200 pounds of coated spherical (CSPG) graphite in its battery because its unique properties make it the ideal anode material for lithium-ion batteries. Rare earth metals are also not included in the weighting.

The fact that the index itself became public in September 2022 -- just a month before KMET was initiated -- is a testament to the novelty of this particular investment theme. Ironically, just as the "institutionalization" took place in 2022, the inherent "boom/bust" volatility of the space also became abundantly clear that year.

KMET is up 3.8% since its inception on October 13, running up in its initial months after its October launch, only to lose it all from February to early April.

KMET Performance (Since Public Debut) (Seekingalpha.com)

This is a commodity fund after all, focused on a slender basket; as Princeton professor Alan Blinder said to me privately last week regarding a possible BRIC currency while at Haruhiko Kuroda's New York address, commodities are notoriously volatile.

Though copper and aluminum are up tentatively in 2023, lithium prices have cratered 39% over the past month. Lithium has sunk to its lowest level in 18 months. Abundant supply and weak demand support the bearish argument of a lithium surplus this year. Beijing ended cash subsidies for new EV purchases, resulting in Q1 2023 sales growth slowing to 22% year-on-year vis a vis the 93% surge in 2022. 2023 could be another tough year.

EV Metal Prices: April 19, 2023 (Author)

Likewise, cobalt is down 57% year-over-year after peaking at $81,150 per ton last April. Prices are back to where they were in January 2021. Prices will remain pressured near-term as a massive amount of cobalt hydroxide could coming onto market soon. A legal dispute between a Chinese miner and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, one that explicitly kept the firm from exporting its ever-building, in-country inventory -- may finally end this Spring.

The dependence on cobalt is also something of an embarrassment within the ESG universe, as 70% is mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo, typically by hand via unprotected miners who are operating in polluted work environments. Some of these miners are often simply digging away the topsoil to find a purplish rock that is rich in cobalt salts. The rock is then chipped away at -- "cobbed"-in a way not that different from Cornish tin miners of the 1600s. (Tim Butcher's excellent Blood River has a whole chapter on Katanga called "Cobalt Town," though a few of the new mines that have come on line since are far more sophisticated).

At present, cobalt is essential to most EV batteries found in the West. They operate via a flow of lithium ions between a graphite-containing anode and a "nickel-cobalt-manganese" (NCM) cathode, with the nickel delivering high energy -- allowing the vehicle to travel further-and cobalt to extend battery life and ensure fire safety.

Until recently, battery manufacturers just shrugged as about 50% of the world's supply of the metal is to be found in the DRC. It was the only game in town.

Ironically, though China has enormous control over the Congo's supply chain (which might complicate the new "friend shoring" initiatives of the Biden administration), the recent high costs and general uncertainty have pushed several of its battery makers to avoid cobalt, shifting from NCM to LFP (lithium phosphate iron) batteries. LFP is new chemistry that has gained market share in China to avoid nickel, cobalt, and manganese. This LFP chemistry hurts range, but Chinese engineers have been "dense packing" the batteries in ways which circumvent that, and it certainly lowers the battery cost of production by cutting 2022 cobalt prices out of the equation.

Ultimately the LFP shift shows how the raw resources of the EV revolution are still in play and that high prices can trigger a defection from one particular resource to another. One automotive expert thinks LFP will have a 35% share of the market by 2029, up by 6% from 2023, particularly in China. Researchers still expect NCM and NCA chemistries to dominate with 62% of the market share by 2029, down by roughly 8% from 2023.

Playing the electrification metals sector in anything shorter than a 3-year perspective is probably best done through the commodities themselves or select mining companies. There are two competitors available - the Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) and the EMG EV, Solar & Battery Materials Futures Strategy ETF (CHRG) -which, as active funds, offer a more opportunistic approach to the volatility. EVMT presently has 29.25% of its holdings in nickel and another 20.82% in copper, totally avoiding lithium at this moment. CHRG is weighted 76.54% in copper as of April 19.

Electrification Metals ETF Comparisons (Author)

Though this nimbleness has not shown up in the YTD returns:

Electrification Metals ETFs Comparison (Seekingalpha.com)

Arguably, a long-short fund -- something that has yet to be created -- would allow investors to take advantage of the sharp price swings most effectively, while still focused on the big picture secular narrative at work.

In conclusion: the old saying "the cure for high prices is high prices" still reigns. That axiom has not been abolished regarding the energy transition metals. Steep price jumps lead to buyer embargos and -as we see with the LFP battery process-engineered workarounds. Being locked into a yearly-adjusted index might not be the best approach.