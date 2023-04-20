Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SARTF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:SARTF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript April 20, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Joachim Kreuzburg - Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer

Rainer Lehmann - Member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer

René Fáber - Member of the Executive Board

Conference Call Participants

Zain Ebrahim - JPMorgan

Petrina Carcota - UBS

Matthew Weston - Credit Suisse

Paul Knight - KeyBanc

James Quigley - Morgan Stanley

Odysseas Manesiotis - Berenberg

Falko Friedrichs - Deutsche Bank

Ed Day - Redburn

Naresh Chouhan - Intron Health

Sezgi Özener - HSBC

Virendra Chouhan - Alphavalue

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech Conference Call on the Q1 2023 Results. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, it’s my pleasure and I would now like to turn the conference over to Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg, CEO of Sartorius Group. Please go ahead, sir.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Thank you very much. And also welcome from our side to our today’s conference call on the Q1 results for 2023 for Sartorius as well as for Sartorius Stedim Biotech. We will run the call slightly differently from the previous times. I’ll make the introduction as always then Rainer will walk you through the main results for the Sartorius Group as well as for the divisions and then René Fáber who is leading Bioprocess Solutions division at Sartorius since four years and now is also the CEO, Sartorius Stedim Biotech will then focus on Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s numbers. Therefore, we will also slightly shift the presentation between BPS and SSB usually we are going into the details when talking about the BPS numbers this time we will be a little bit quicker at that end then Rene will focus on Sartorius Stedim Biotech and as you know overlap is 95 plus percent then

