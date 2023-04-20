Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 20, 2023 7:03 PM ETForestar Group Inc. (FOR)
Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 20, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ashley Dagley - Corporate and Securities Counsel

Dan Bartok - Chief Executive Officer

Jim Allen - Chief Financial Officer

Mark Walker - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Carl Reichardt - BTIG

Truman Patterson - Wolfe Research

Asher Sohnen - Citigroup

Douglas Wardlaw - J.P. Morgan

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Forestar's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Ashley Dagley, Corporate and Securities Counsel for Forestar.

Ashley Dagley

Thank you, John. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the call to discuss Forestar's second quarter results. Thank you for joining us.

Before we get started, today's call includes forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although Forestar believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to Forestar on the date of this conference call, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly.

Additional information about factors that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in Forestar's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, both of which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our earnings release is on our website at investor.forestar.com, and we plan to file our 10-Q early next week. After this call, we will post an updated investor presentation to our Investor Relations site in Events -- under Events and Presentations for your reference.

