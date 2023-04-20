Bulls Keep Coming Back

Bespoke Investment Group
Summary

  • 27.2% of respondents reported as bullish this week, up 1.1 percentage points versus the previous week.
  • Bearish sentiment likewise picked up this week rising from 34.5% to 35.1%.
  • Given both bullish and bearish readings rose, each group borrowed from the neutral pool which pivoted off of a recent high of 39.5% down to a still elevated 37.7%.

The S&P 500 has been little changed in the past week resulting in little change to sentiment according to the latest AAII survey. 27.2% of respondents reported as bullish this week, up 1.1 percentage points versus the previous week. Albeit higher, that

Bespoke Investment Group
