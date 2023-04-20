SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 20, 2023 7:58 PM ETSEI Investments Company (SEIC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.02K Followers

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 20, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lindsey Opsahl - Head of Investor Relations

Ryan Hicke - Chief Executive Officer

Dennis McGonigle - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Sanjay Sharma - Executive Vice President and Global Head of Private Banking & Wealth Management

Phil McCabe - Executive Vice President, Head of Investment Manager Services

Paul Klauder - Executive Vice President, Head of the Institutional Group

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Kenny - Morgan Stanley

Owen Lau - Oppenheimer

Jeff Schmitt - William Blair

Michael Brown - KBW

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the SEI First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would like to turn the conference over to our host, Ms. Lindsey Opsahl. Please go ahead.

Lindsey Opsahl

Welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us on today's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me on today's call are Ryan Hicke, SEI's Chief Executive Officer; Dennis McGonigle, Chief Financial Officer; and the leaders of our business segments, Paul Klauder, Phil McCabe, Sanjay Sharma and Wayne Withrow. Mark Warner, SEI's Controller is also with us.

Before we begin, I'd like to point out that our earnings press release can be found under the Investor Relations section of our website at seic.com. This call is being webcast live and a replay will be available on the Events and Webcast page of our website.

We would like to remind you that during today's presentation and in our responses to your questions, we have and will make certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.