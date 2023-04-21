Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Apartment REITs are among the best positioned asset classes for inflation, and yet many don't get the respect that they deserve. This includes UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR), which I last covered in January here, highlighting my bullish take on the stock. The stock hasn't done much of anything since then, with the share price being virtually flat. In this article, I explore recent developments and highlight why UDR remains a bargain buy for value and income investors, so let's get started.

Why UDR?

UDR doesn't have the same name recognition as more popular names in the multifamily space like AvalonBay Communities (AVB) and Essex Property Trust (ESS), however, like its peers, it does carry sizeable scale and is a member of the S&P 500 (SPY). It has a long operating history, having been in existence for over half a century and at present, has ownership interest in 58,390 apartment homes.

UDR's properties are well diversified across U.S. regions with high and growing income demographics. This includes exposure to the Northeast (39% of net operating income), West Coast (35%) and the Sunbelt regions (26%), with average household income of $160,000. This sits 165% above median MSA income and is 23% higher than pre-COVID levels.

Judging from UDR's share price decline of 30% over the past 12 months, it would seem as if the enterprise is struggling. However, that couldn't be further from the truth, as UDR saw 14% same store NOI growth and 16% FFOA per share growth last year.

Moreover, UDR recently pre-announced some Q1 2023 results that showed strength in the underlying enterprise. This includes blended lease rate growth accelerating from 3.3% in December to 3.9% in February. UDR is also guiding for respectable same store revenue growth of 6.75% at the midpoint of range in 2023, to be driven by enhancements such as building-wide Wi-Fi, amenity offerings, and package delivery lockers.

Encouragingly, SSREV growth is expected to outpace same store expense growth of 4.75% at the midpoint this year. This should enable UDR to continue its track record of outperformance compared to peers. As shown below, UDR's NextGen platform results in operating efficiencies with more apartment homes managed per employee than the peer average.

Investor Presentation

While higher interest rates remain a risk for UDR like all REITs, recent concerns around regional banks due to higher rates may give the Fed pause around aggressive rate hikes. This is reflected by the less than anticipated quarter point hike last month as opposed to a half point hike.

Importantly, UDR carries a strong BBB+ rated balance sheet with over $1 billion in liquidity, and a sector leading weighted average interest rate of 3.2%. Its leverage ratios are also in good shape, with net debt to EBITDAre ratio of 5.6x, and a very strong fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.2x. Moreover, UDR has no debt maturing in 2023 (following 2022, during which it had near zero debt maturities), thereby mitigating the immediate impact of higher rates, and has just 17.7% of its debt maturing over the next 4 years.

This lends support to the dividend, which UDR recently grew by 10.5% this year. The new rate is well-covered by a 72% payout ratio based on 2022 FFOA per share of $2.33, and this ratio could be further reduced with growth in 2023. Notably, UDR has a long track record of paying a dividend, and has grown it at a 6.7% CAGR since 2010, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

Lastly, UDR remains in value territory at the current price of $41.62 with forward P/FFO of 16.6, sitting well under its normal P/FFO of 19.8 over the past 14 years (since the Great Recession). Analysts have a reasonable price target of $47.20, which translates to a potential 17% total return over the next 12 months.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

UDR has a long track record of strong operating performance and dividend growth, further enhancing its appeal in light of the current economic environment. It also carries inherent efficiencies compared to peers and carries a strong balance sheet with no material interest rate risk this year and limited debt maturities over the next four years. With an attractive dividend yield, favorable valuation, and significant upside potential, UDR is an attractive option for long term investors seeking exposure to the residential REIT sector.