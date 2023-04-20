CSX Corp (CSX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 20, 2023 8:55 PM ETCSX Corporation (CSX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.02K Followers

CSX Corp (NASDAQ:CSX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 20, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Korn - Head, Investor Relations

Joseph Hinrichs - President, CEO & Director

Jamie Boychuk - EVP, Operations

Kevin Boone - EVP and Chief, Sales & Marketing

Sean Pelkey - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kenneth Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jonathan Chappell - Evercore ISI

Fadi Chamoun - BMO Capital Markets

Justin Long - Stephens Inc.

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays Bank

Michael Triano - UBS

Benjamin Nolan - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Ariel Rosa - Crédit Suisse

Allison Poliniak - Wells Fargo Securities

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

David Vernon - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

Christian Wetherbee - Citigroup

Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital Markets

Jason Seidl - TD Cowen

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the First Quarter 2023 CSX Corporation's Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. And I would now like to turn the conference over to Matthew Korn, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Matthew Korn

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter call. Joining me this afternoon are Joe Hinrichs, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jamie Boychuk, Executive Vice President of Operations; Kevin Boone, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing; and Sean Pelkey, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

In the presentation accompanying this call, you will find our forward-looking disclosure on Slide 2 followed by our non-GAAP disclosure on Slide 3.

And with that, it's my pleasure to introduce our President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Joe Hinrichs.

Joseph Hinrichs

All right. Good evening, everyone. Thank you, Matthew, and thank you all for joining our conference call. Working together, the ONE CSX team delivered a strong first quarter, driven

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.