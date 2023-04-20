W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.02K Followers

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 20, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Berkley - President & CEO

Richard Baio - EVP & CFO

William Berkley - Executive Chairman of the Board

Conference Call Participants

Mike Zaremski - BMO

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo

Josh Shanker - Bank of America

Ryan Tunis - Autonomous Research

Mark Hughes - Truist Securities

Alex Scott - Goldman Sachs

Yaron Kinar - Jefferies

Brian Meredith - UBS

Meyer Shields - KBW

David Motemaden - Evercore

Mike Zaremski - BMO

Operator

Good day, and welcome to W. R. Berkley Corporation's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference call is being recorded.

The speaker's remarks may contain forward-looking statements. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words including, without limitation, believes, expects or estimates. We caution you that such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by us that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will, in fact, be achieved. Please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our other filings made with the SEC for a description of the business environment in which we operate and the important factors that may materially affect our results. W. R. Berkley Corporation is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Rob Berkley. Please go ahead, sir.

Robert Berkley

Emma, thank you very much, and good afternoon to all participants. Thank you for finding time to join us this afternoon. Co-hosting with me today is Bill Berkley, Executive Chairman, as well as Rich Baio, Executive Vice President and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.