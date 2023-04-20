Home Bancshares, Inc. (HOMB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.02K Followers

Home Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 20, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Donna Townsell - Director of Investor Relations

John Allison - Chariman

Brian Davis - Chief Financial Officer

Tracy French - President and CEO of Centennial Bank

Stephen Tipton - Chief Operating Officer

Kevin Hester - Chief Lending Officer

John Marshall - President of Shore Premier Finance

Chris Poulton - President of CCFG

Conference Call Participants

Jon Arfstrom - RBC

Matt Olney - Stephens

Brady Gailey - KBW

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group

Brian Martin - Janney Montgomery Scott

Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler

Operator

Greetings, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Home Bancshares Incorporated First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. The purpose of this call is to discuss the information and data provided in the quarterly earnings release issued this morning. The company presenters will begin with prepared remarks and then entertain questions. [Operator Instructions]

The company has asked me to remind everyone to refer to their cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements. You will find this note on page three of their Form 10-K filed with the SEC in February 2023. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and this conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Donna Townsell, Director of Investor Relations.

Donna Townsell

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to our first quarter conference call. Today's discussion will include prepared remarks from our Chairman, John Allison; Stephen Tipton, Chief Operating Officer; and Kevin Hester, Chief Lending Officer. The rest of our team is present and available for questions. Tracy French, President and CEO of Centennial Bank; Brian Davis, our Chief Financial Officer; Chris Poulton, President of CCFG; and John Marshall, President of Shore Premier Finance.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.