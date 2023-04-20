KangeStudio

Earnings of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will most probably continue to grow this year on the back of normal loan growth. I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the first quarter and $2.96 per share for the full year of 2023. Compared to my last report on the company, I’ve reduced my earnings estimate because I’ve reduced both my margin and loan growth estimates. The year-end target price suggests a high upside. Therefore, I’m maintaining a buy rating on AMAL stock.

Margin Growth to Taper Off Soon

As expected, the rate of margin expansion subsided in the fourth quarter of 2022 after two strong quarters. A surge in deposit cost was the reason why the margin expansion in the fourth quarter was not at par with previous quarters.

For 2023, I’m expecting margin growth to remain lackluster. Firstly, this is because the up-rate cycle is nearing its end. I’m expecting a further 25-50 basis points hike in the Fed Funds rate till the mid of 2023 before rates plateau. So, all in all, I’m expecting total rate hikes of 75-100 bps in 2023, as opposed to rate hikes of 425 bps in 2022. Secondly, deposit beta (rate sensitivity) will be higher this year due to the following two points.

The proportion of non-interest-bearing deposits in total deposits fell to 50.5% by the end of December 2022 from 53.6% at the end of September 2022. As a result, the deposit cost will be less sticky than before as interest rates rise. The full-quarter impact of this deterioration of the deposit mix will be visible in the results for the first quarter of 2023. The management expects political deposits to build up in 2023 ahead of the 2024 presidential election, as mentioned in the earnings presentation. These deposits are more rate sensitive.

The results of the management’s rate simulation model given in the 10-K filing show that a 200-basis points hike in interest rates could reduce the net interest income by 0.8% over twelve months.

2022 10-K Filing

The management mentioned in the conference call that it is expecting modest margin expansion as it continues to replace older, lower-yielding loans with higher-yielding loans. Considering these factors, I’m expecting the margin to increase by just four basis points in 2023. Compared to my last report, I’ve halved my margin growth estimate mostly because of the recent changes in the deposit mix.

Loan Growth Likely to Dip to the Historical Average

The loan portfolio grew by a remarkable 6.1% during the fourth quarter, thereby beating my expectations. The full-year growth was recorded at 23.9%, which is much higher than the last three-year compounded annual growth rate, CAGR, of 5.7%.

The loan growth in 2023 will likely be closer to the historical CAGR. Interest rates are higher now than they’ve been since 2007; therefore, credit demand should be lower in 2023 compared to the last decade. However, satisfactory labor markets show that business activity is still going very well, which bodes well for loan growth. Amalgamated Financial’s primary lending areas are Washington D.C., California, and the state of New York. As shown below, the unemployment rates are not bad in these regions when compared to their respective histories.

Data by YCharts

Considering the mixed economic condition, I’m expecting the loan growth in 2023 to be in line with the historical average. I’m expecting a loan growth of 5.7% in 2023. Compared to my last report on the company, I’ve reduced my loan growth estimate because my economic outlook is now worse than before.

Further, I’m expecting other balance sheet items to grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net Loans 3,439 3,447 3,276 4,061 4,293 Growth of Net Loans NA 0.2% (5.0)% 23.9% 5.7% Other Earning Assets 1,635 2,088 3,289 3,420 3,489 Deposits 4,641 5,339 6,356 6,595 7,000 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 137 53 132 698 727 Common equity 491 536 564 509 579 Book Value Per Share ($) 15.2 17.2 17.9 16.3 18.6 Tangible BVPS ($) 14.6 16.6 17.4 15.8 18.0 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Reducing the Earnings Estimate

As I’ve reduced my loan and margin growth estimates, my earnings estimate for 2023 has also declined. In my last report on Amalgamated Financial, I projected earnings of $3.23 per share for 2023. I’m now expecting earnings of $2.96 per share for 2023, up 13.3% year-over-year.

Amalgamated Financial is scheduled to announce its first-quarter results on April 27, 2023. I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $0.74 per share. The following table shows my annual income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net interest income 167 180 174 240 278 Provision for loan losses 4 25 (0) 15 16 Non-interest income 29 41 28 24 18 Non-interest expense 128 134 132 141 156 Net income - Common Sh. 47 46 53 81 92 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.47 1.48 1.68 2.61 2.96 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Mark-to-Market Losses Have Pushed up the Risk Level to Moderate

Amalgamated Financial’s balance sheet was poorly positioned for the rising-rate environment as it was heavy on fixed-rate debt securities. Not only did these securities hold back the margin as rates rose, but they also led to large unrealized mark-to-market losses. As of the end of December 2022, these losses amounted to $132 million, which is as big as 26% of total equity and 1.6 times the net income. I’m expecting these losses to reverse once rates start declining next year. However, until the reversal actually happens, the risk of turning unrealized loss into realized loss will remain.

Apart from the unrealized losses, the company’s risk level is low. Almost all deposits are insured with uninsured deposits making up just 0.1% of total deposits. Further, Amalgamated Financial does not operate in risky areas like cryptocurrencies or venture capital.

Overall, I believe Amalgamated Financial’s risk level is currently at a moderate level.

Maintaining a Buy Rating

Amalgamated Financial is offering a dividend yield of 2.3% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.10 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 13.5% for 2023, which is close to the four-year average of 18%. A dividend hike is possible, but I’ve decided to not incorporate it in my investment thesis in order to remain on the safe side.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Amalgamated Financial. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.01x in the past, as shown below.

FY20 FY21 FY22 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 16.6 17.4 15.8 Average Market Price ($) 12.7 16.3 20.8 Historical P/TB 0.77x 0.94x 1.32x 1.01x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $18.0 gives a target price of $18.2 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 4.4% upside from the April 20 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 0.81x 0.91x 1.01x 1.11x 1.21x TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($) 18.0 18.0 18.0 18.0 18.0 Target Price ($) 14.6 16.4 18.2 20.0 21.8 Market Price ($) 17.4 17.4 17.4 17.4 17.4 Upside/(Downside) (16.4)% (6.0)% 4.4% 14.7% 25.1% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 8.8x in the past, as shown below.

FY20 FY21 FY22 Average Earnings per Share ($) 1.48 1.68 2.61 Average Market Price ($) 12.7 16.3 20.8 Historical P/E 8.6x 9.7x 8.0x 8.8x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $2.96 gives a target price of $25.9 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 48.8% upside from the April 20 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 6.8x 7.8x 8.8x 9.8x 10.8x EPS 2023 ($) 2.96 2.96 2.96 2.96 2.96 Target Price ($) 20.0 22.9 25.9 28.9 31.8 Market Price ($) 17.4 17.4 17.4 17.4 17.4 Upside/(Downside) 14.8% 31.8% 48.8% 65.8% 82.8% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $22.0, which implies a 26.6% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 28.9%.

As I’ve reduced my earnings estimate, my updated target price is below the target price given in my last report on the company. However, the price upside is still high due to the recent rout in the market’s banking sector. Considering the updated total expected return and the moderate risk level, I’m maintaining a buy rating on Amalgamated Financial Corp.