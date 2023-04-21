Buy The Dip: 2 High-Growth, High-Yield Stocks Getting Too Cheap

Summary

  • For the most part, dividend stocks have outperformed growth stocks over the past two and a half years.
  • But there are some notable exceptions.
  • In this article, we look at two high-yield, high-growth dividend growth stocks whose stocks have dipped hard recently and are now looking way too cheap to ignore.
For the most part, dividend stocks have outperformed growth stocks over the past two and a half years. Since launching our portfolio at High Yield Investor on December 3rd, 2020, we have generated a total return of over 55%, whereas

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

ARE owns beautiful, mission-critical, trophy assets

Beautiful ARE Campus (ARE Investor Brochure)

ARE Stock has significantly outperformed the market over time

ARE Total Return Performance (Investor Presentation)

NEP owns a well-diversified portfolio of renewable assets

NEP's Portfolio (Investor Presentation)

NEP has a robust distribution growth profile

NEP Distribution Growth Profile (Investor Presentation)

Samuel Smith is Vice President at Leonberg Capital and manages the High Yield Investor Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service.


Samuel is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional by training and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is a former Army officer, land development project engineer, and lead investment analyst at Sure Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE, NEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

