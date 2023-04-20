Emma McIntyre

Thesis

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is a good games company with a nice portfolio, of which GTA stands out as the most valuable. But I do not think they are in the big league, because there are some competitors who have beaten them in terms of the quality of their franchises and their portfolio. And the acquisition of Zynga, which I think was too expensive, did not help them catch up with the strong competition.

So while Take-Two has a spectacular 10-year CAGR, if you look at the total return, it has really struggled over the last five years in terms of TTWO stock price. And I think that is because the company has not lived up to the high expectations over the last few years.

Let me explain why I think they have lost some of their edge and why this is likely to lead to results more like the last 5 years rather than the spectacular long-term results of the past.

Analysis

I would like to start the analysis by saying that Take-Two is more than just the GTA franchise. Sometimes I get the feeling that people try to reduce Take-Two to that franchise and act as if its entire success depends on it. NBA 2K and WWE 2K alone are among the best-selling franchises, with fans buying new editions every year. And Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the top 10 best-selling video games of all time.

The top 50 highest-grossing video games include:

2: GTA 5

9: Red Dead Redemption 2

30: GTA San Andreas

34: Borderlands 2

36: GTA 4

47: Red Dead Redemption

So we can see that Take-Two has its fair share of really well selling games, which in the past has justified its premium to other games companies and the spectacular returns.

But looking at the release dates, we see that the latest game is Red Dead Redemption 2, which is almost 4 years old. And the next GTA is probably 2+ years away.

Shifting the focus from games to franchises, GTA is only 13th and no other Take-Two franchise is in the top 50. Part of this is because the franchises in the top three, Pokémon, Mario and Call of Duty, simply have a much higher output, which helps them sell more. And Take-Two could replicate this success with its annual NBA 2K edition, just as FIFA does with football, but the quality of the NBA 2K games is unfortunately on the decline, if the ratings are anything to go by.

The monetization of yearly new releases with only minor changes to the games, coupled with an online game mode where you could buy loot boxes that are just as addictive as gambling, has been a major contributor to the improved sales for the competition.

I like that they are trying to put out high quality and not rush it like some other companies do nowadays. But in the case of GTA 6, I am a little worried because a big part of the series' success has been its dark humor and political incorrectness. And I think they might be forced to tone it down, because the world has changed a lot and you can get a big shit storm if you make jokes about the wrong minorities.

And that could really upset a lot of the old die-hard fans of the series who really liked that and the over-the-top violence. Personally, I really enjoyed GTA 5 and had some good laughs during the story, but I could see some people being upset about it if they are easily offended.

Mobile Gaming

Buying a mobile and social gaming developer was the right move in my opinion. The Mobile gaming market is growing faster than the console and PC games market and represents ~61% of the total games market. And in buying Zynga, they acquired a pretty good company with a solid portfolio.

And Zynga has the best portfolio of mobile games in the business. Most of our competitors, good as they may be, have one, two, three, four titles that matter. We have a whole lot more than that. We have these forever franchises.

This is what Strauss Zelnick said on the Q3 earnings call and I have to disagree with him. There are really some companies where the whole success is based on 1-2 games that are really addictive.

Games like Rise of Kingdoms by Lilith or Summoners War by Com2us, but there are other publishers with a better portfolio than Zynga.

None of Zynga's games are in the top 10 grossing mobile games of 2022. Their top games were Empires & Puzzles with $260m and Zynga Poker with $88m. Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) top games, Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile, grossed $2.2 billion and $1.7 billion respectively. In total, Tencent has more than 1000 different apps for both iOS and Android. And I would argue that Supercell and King are also ahead of Zynga in terms of franchises and top grossing games.

Console And PC Game Franchises

Sony (SONY), Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) and Microsoft (MSFT) dominate this market as they have a portfolio of fantastic brands and also have their own game consoles with the PlayStation, Xbox and Wii / Switch.

The potential acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI), which probably has the best brands outside of the 3, is a perfect fit for Microsoft in my opinion. Franchises like Call of Duty, Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, Hearthstone and Overwatch are a really strong competitive advantage.

And I would argue that Nintendo has the best assets in terms of long-running franchises with Mario, Zelda, Pokémon, Donkey Kong and Animal Crossing. Some of their brands have been successful for more than 30 years.

In the sports sector, EA's EA Sports division dominates with its FIFA, Madden, NHL and UFC assets. FIFA would be the perfect blueprint for what NBA2k could achieve.

Risks

It will be interesting to see how the WWE and UFC merger plays out as EA Sports has the UFC franchise and Take-Two has their WWE games. I think this could affect both franchises, as licensing rights could be quite difficult.

Also, it would be nice to see some changes in the way games are designed at the moment, as I personally do not like the fact that so many games nowadays have casino like features that are highly addictive and that young people are attracted to. A restriction would be good in my opinion, as normal gambling is highly regulated in most countries and loot boxes and packs etc. are quite similar in a way.

Seeking Alpha Peers Tab

If you look at the chart above, you can clearly see that Take-Two had a premium on their multiple compared to other game publishers, and I don't think that will be the case in the future. Their portfolio is probably not good enough to justify this valuation, as other companies have better or equal portfolios.

Take-Two has a history of strong sales growth, but its net debt and balance sheet are not as robust as those of other competitors at the moment. Long-term debt is rising and cash is shrinking, but FCF remains strong. So they are not in danger, but they have been in a slightly better financial position in the past.

Conclusion

There will probably be a big boost in revenue when GTA 6 is finally released, but until then they have to deal with the growing criticism of NBA 2k and see how the WWE situation develops. With the acquisition of Zynga, they made the right move to get more involved in the mobile gaming market, but in my opinion they acquired a second-tier asset for a first-tier asset price. But it could still be the right decision. When Alphabet (GOOGL) bought YouTube, many people said the price was way too high, and a few years later it looked like a bargain.

So I would argue that Take-Two is still a strong company with a good portfolio, but the strong returns of the last 10 years are unlikely to be repeated because a lot of that was due to multiple expansions and the company is fairly valued at the moment and an investor should expect similar results to the market over a 5 or 10 year period.