Summary

  • Making up the balance after a tumultuous year, BASF management kept a lid on additional gas spend and ensured the company stayed its course.
  • The strategic goal of divesting oil and gas producer Wintershall Dea was confirmed and capex plans were increased while maintaining the dividend.
  • BASF has been prepping for a net zero society by growing retained earnings over the last decade, which it now will put to use.
  • Although the main focus is now on the operations in Europe, BASF remains an international blue chip with a decent dividend yield.
  • On top of this, management has demonstrated its ability to navigate BASF through crises making it a Hold.

Chancellor Scholz Visits BASF Plant

Sean Gallup

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY, OTCQX:BFFAF) faced a tumultuous year in 2022, but skillfully navigated headwinds. The outlook for 2023 is muted as the company faces new challenges, yet it appears the company has been preparing to support an increase in

European DGI with a background in engineering and data analysis.Through SA I share the research upon which I base my personal investment decisions. In this regard my articles should not be interpreted as investment advice, but rather as an opinion. In the process of gathering information about a certain stock I encourage readers to consider opinions of different writers, preferably with opposing views as part of the due diligence process.

