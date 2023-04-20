Wedgewood Partners - First Republic Bank: Continuing To Hold For The Prospect Of A Better Valuation

Summary

  • We have some explaining to do given the collapse in the stock of First Republic Bank.
  • We earnestly believed First Republic’s long-held, loyal customer base would hold fast through the burgeoning turmoil.
  • The key issue now with First Republic, and the banking industry, is once a bank suffers a large, immediate deposit outflow, a liquidity issue can quickly become a vicious solvency issue because the lack of funding must be quickly shored up.
  • We continue to hold our precrisis position in the shares for the prospect of a better valuation the longer First Republic can remain independent.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

BERT. I hate to break anything up but there’s something funny going on down at the bank. I’ve never really seen one, but

graphic: leading banks on the eve of the banking crisis in terms of loan-to-deposit ratios
graphic:the impact of unrealized securities losses on capital ratios.

The 2-year Treasury (a very useful market proxy to gauge the efficacy and direction of Fed policy) collapses from over 20 bps over the Federal Funds rate to under the rate by 90 bps!

graphics encapsulate the First Republic Bank story – and our attraction to the Company – which, in our view, is the story of a bank too good to fail.
