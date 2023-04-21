naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

There is no free lunch on Wall Street, as they say. That’s because you either pay a hefty premium for a company that seemingly has everything going for it, or you get a discount on a stock that’s perceived as being risky. What often gets ignored however, is the downside potential associated with so-called growth stocks and the upside potential with beaten down value stocks with many headwinds already being priced in.

This brings me to Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA), which I last covered here in November, highlighting its progress towards a turnaround. The stock has traded weakly since then, falling by 11%. In this article, I highlight recent developments and provide an updated valuation and recommendation.

Why SBRA?

Sabra Health Care is an internally-managed REIT that owns skilled nursing facilities, senior housing, and specialty hospitals across the U.S. At present, SBRA’s portfolio includes 402 investments consisting of 264 SNFs, 47 Senior Housing – leased, and 59 Senior Housing – operating properties, with the remainder consisting of behavioral and specialty hospitals and loan investments.

Admittedly, SBRA has seen its fair share of headwinds over the past 3 years. This includes the initial onset of COVID-19, followed by woes around a recovery due to labor shortages and new variants. This has pressured occupancy and tenant health, resulting in lower rent coverage.

There are encouraging signs, however, as the Senior Housing segment, which has the lowest rent coverage, saw a slight EBITDARM coverage improvement from 1.13x at the end of Q3 to 1.19x as of 2022 year end. The senior housing segment is also making progress towards stabilization (characterized as 90% occupancy) with a 240 basis point improvement YoY to 81.2% occupancy as of the end of last year.

On the skilled nursing side, EBITDARM coverage declined slightly on a sequential basis from 1.60x to 1.54x (excluding provider relief funds). However, I see potential for overall coverage to improve over the long run, as labor shortages are showing signs of improvement and management sees no real impact from the expiration of provider relief funds on May 11th. Plus, SBRA is being proactive about transitioning to higher quality operators.

This includes the transition of a 24-property portfolio in February from North American Health Care to the Ensign Group (ENSG) and Avamere Family of Companies for a combined initial annual rent of $34.5 million. For those who are unfamiliar with Ensign, they are a well-respected post-acute care operator from which CareTrust REIT (CTRE), arguably one of the highest quality REITs in the senior care space, was spun off in 2014.

Meanwhile, SBRA has made progress in deleveraging its balance sheet, with a $98 million reduction in long-term debt over the past 12 reported months. This deleveraging helped to reduce SBRA’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio sequentially by 0.12x to 5.38x, sitting below the 6.0x level that’s generally considered to be safe for REITs.

SBRA also has $852 million in liquidity and has no debt maturities until 2026, thereby mitigating the impact of higher interest rates in the near term. While SBRA’s credit rating is one notch below investment grade, I see potential for an upgrade down the road with continued deleveraging and improvements in occupancy levels.

Importantly for dividend investors, SBRA currently yields an appealing 10.7% and the dividend is covered by an 82% AFFO payout ratio (based on Q4 AFFO/share of $0.37). The market is also baking in significant headwinds at the current price of $11.17 with a forward P/FFO 8.1. At this valuation, SBRA is priced for a no-growth future, but analysts who follow the company estimate 3% to 6% annual FFO/share growth over the next 2 years. Analysts also have an average price target of $12.96, which could translate to a 27% total return over the next 12 months.

Investor Takeaway

Overall, Sabra Health Care may be an attractive opportunity for income-oriented investors looking to capitalize on its near 11% yield and potential upside from a rerating of the stock. While there are certainly some headwinds surrounding SBRA’s performance in the near term, I believe that it is positioning itself for long-term success. This includes the improvement in financial leverage and transition to higher quality operators. While SBRA is not a sleep-well-at-night stock, it offers plenty of value and pays investors a hefty yield to be patient.