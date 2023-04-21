'Knockin' On Heaven's Door' Stock Market (And Sentiment Results)...

Summary

  • 2 major “out of favor” picks (our specialty). Need Strong Stomach and 12-24 month holding period. Buy when there’s blood in the Streets.
  • Earnings and manager positioning notes.
  • Retail sales, rents, inflation, and more.

SPY

stockcharts.com

"'Knockin' on Heaven's Door' is a song by American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, written for the soundtrack of the 1973 film Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. Released as a single two months after the film's premiere, it became a worldwide hit, reaching the Top

Net short positions

CFTC

Net % overweight equities/bonds

BofA

Growth expectations

BofA

Risk levels

BofA

Overweight real estate

BofA

Changes in forward earnings

Yardeni.com

Economic Regime Index

Bloomberg

Household debt service ratio

JPMorgan

Interest rate coverage ratio

JPMorgan

Annual returns and intra year declines

JPMorgan

Bear and bull markets

JPMorgan

Light vehicle sales

JPMorgan

Inflation surprise index

JPMorgan

inflation surprise index

@DavidInglesTV

Coppock Curve

Bloomberg

Fund flows to US equities

EPFR Global

Equity exposure

JPMorgan

Sentiment

JPMorgan

Median US asking rent

Redfin

Retail sales

@BobOnMarkets

Commercial real estate

@SethCL

China Economic surprise index

Bloomberg

China economy

Tradingeconomics.com

China sales

@DavidInglesTV

USD weakening

BofA

US equity outperformance

JPMorgan

International PE discount vs US

JPMorgan

FMS positioning

BofA

Sentiment survey

AAII.com

!AAIIBULL

stockcharts.com

Fear/Greed

CNN

Fear/Greed

CNN

!NAAIM

stockcharts.com

Tom Hayes is Founder, Chairman and Managing Member of Great Hill Capital, LLC (a long/short equity manager based in New York City). He started Hedge Fund Tips as a platform to share actionable insights, tips and research for investors/traders to benefit from – based on what he has learned in his years of experience in the Hedge Fund industry.Read Tom's bio here: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/about-tj-hayes/ To get our Free Newsletter go to: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/free

