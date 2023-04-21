Jobless Claims Nearing New Highs

Bespoke Investment Group
Summary

  • Jobless claims have continued to weaken with this week’s release, rising by 5K to 245K versus expectations of no change from last week’s upwardly revised 240K print.
  • At current levels, claims sit at the high end of the range since the start of 2022 and only a couple of thousand below last month’s high.
  • Prior to seasonal adjustment, claims have essentially come in right inline with the reading for the same week last year and the few years prior to the pandemic.

Jobless claims text on white paper from a notepad on a wooden background.

Andrei Askirka

Jobless claims have continued to weaken with this week's release, rising by 5K to 245K versus expectations of no change from last week's upwardly revised 240K print. At current levels, claims sit at the high end of the range since

Initial jobless claims

Initial jobless claims

Continuing jobless claims

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group
Bespoke Investment Group

