Sleep Country: Sleep Soundly At Night With This Mattress Retailer

Brownfield Investment Research profile picture
Brownfield Investment Research
23 Followers

Summary

  • Sleep Country is a Canadian mattress retailer growing revenues and EBITDA at double digits with a market dominant position.
  • The company has made significant investments over the years in product innovation and has successfully acquired and transitioned business to capture growth in online sales.
  • Shares are trading at a discount at 5.7x EV/EBITDA based on its historical valuation and its precedent transactions of acquired mattress brands.

Mattress Topper Being Laid On Top

AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSX:ZZZ:CA) is a mattress retailer that has grown revenues and EBITDA at a 9.6% and 11.3% CAGR over the last five years. Over the years, the company has maintained a dominant

Store Location Footprint (Annual Report)

Store Location Footprint (Annual Report)

Historical Dividends (Annual Report)

Historical Dividends (Annual Report)

Revenue and EBITDA (Author, based on company filings)

Revenue and EBITDA (Author, based on company filings)

Author, based on data from S&P CapitalIQ

Author, based on data from S&P CapitalIQ

This article was written by

Brownfield Investment Research profile picture
Brownfield Investment Research
23 Followers
Part-time investor, and contributor on Seeking Alpha. I enjoy finding value in all corners of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZZZ:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.