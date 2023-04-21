Ashford Hospitality: After 2 Reverse Stock Splits, Consider The 11.4% Yield Preferreds

Summary

  • Ashford Hospitality's Series I preferreds are paying a $1.88 annual coupon for a double-digit 11.4% yield on cost.
  • Whilst the coupon payments were suspended for more than a year during the pandemic, the current high-interest rate macroeconomic environment does not pose the same level of risk.
  • Dividends to common shareholders are yet to be reinstated as Ashford's tangible book value moves further into the red.

Ashford Hospitality (NYSE:AHT) finds itself in a conundrum with its dividends suspended since the pandemic, its commons down 61% over the last year, and a negative tangible book value ("TBV"). The hotel REIT held a portfolio of 22,316 rooms

Ashford Hospitality Trust Dividend History

Ashford Hospitality Trust 7.50% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock

Ashford Hospitality Trust Series I Preferred Stock Dividend History

Ashford Hospitality Preferreds Vs Commons 3-year performance

