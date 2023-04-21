AT&T: Free Cash Flow Freak Out

Summary

  • AT&T reported decent first quarter earnings but only delivered $1 billion of free cash flow toward the annual plan of $16 billion.
  • The company warned about FCF last quarter. It is driven by timing of when they pay suppliers for phones sold and when they pay annual bonuses.
  • Long-term income investors should not use 1Q FCF as a reason to sell but there are less volatile ways to earn a high yield.

AT&T Reports 81 Percent Rise In Q2 Profit

Tim Boyle

It Wasn't That Bad Of A Quarter

AT&T (NYSE:T) shares dropped 9% in the first hour of trading after reporting 1Q 2023 earnings. By the end of that day they were down 10.4%. This is despite solid

AT&T wireless and fiber results 1Q 2023

AT&T

AT&T 1Q 2023 earnings summary

AT&T

AT&T Operating Cash Flows 1Q 2023

AT&T

Telecom bond yields

Charles Schwab

I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

