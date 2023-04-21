U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Money Market Funds Witness Their Third Largest Weekly Net Redemption On Record For The Fund-Flows Week

Tom Roseen
Tom Roseen
1.59K Followers

Summary

  • Investors were net sellers of fund assets for the first week in eight, withdrawing a net $69.7 billion for the Refinitiv Lipper fund-flows week ended April 19.
  • Equity ETFs experienced net inflows for the second week in a row, taking in a little more than $4.1 billion for the most recent fund-flows week.
  • For the ninth consecutive week, taxable fixed income ETFs witnessed net inflows, taking in $2.6 billion this week.
  • Conventional fund (ex-ETF) investors were net sellers of equity funds for the sixty-third week in a row.
  • Given the decline of banking sector concerns, it wasn’t too surprising to see money market funds witness their first weekly net outflows in six.

Investors were net sellers of fund assets (including those of conventional funds and ETFs) for the first week in eight, withdrawing a net $69.7 billion for the Refinitiv Lipper fund-flows week ended Wednesday, April 19. Fund investors were net purchasers of taxable bond



Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
1.59K Followers
Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

