Sjo

Introduction

This article aims at having some fun while exercising our valuation abilities.

I had promised this article a while ago, and here we are. We will take a look at the iconic Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Maserati, now owned by Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) and we will try to make an educated guess of how much STLA stock is currently worth and what would happen in case it will be spun off.

There have indeed been some rumors about a possible spin-off. However, I personally think a few things still need to happen before it could be considered as a realistic option.

Maserati

First of all, what is Maserati up to? It has always been a well-renown brand that has somewhat underperformed in terms of sales. Yet, its iconic trident is always recognized as a symbol of Italian luxury and high performance.

The product portfolio comprises six models: the two SUVs Grecale and Levante, the mid-size luxury sedan Ghibli, the 4-door full-size luxury saloon Quattroporte, the 2-door sports car MC20 (and the MC20 Cielo) and the grand tourer GranTurismo.

Maserati just recently released the Folgore product line for its electrified models.

Recent results

In the last annual presentation, Stellantis reported the following results for Maserati:

STLA 2022 Results Presentation

While pointing out the new models, the results are not exactly what we would expect from such a powerful brand. An operating margin as low as 8.7% is not enough and it is actually below the margin of Stellantis as a whole. However, if we look at the second half of 2022, Maserati started achieving a double-digit operating margin of 10.1%.

As Stellantis' CEO Carlos Tavares said during the last earnings call: "we believe that Maserati needs to be pulling the company up and not lagging behind the average profitability of the company".

Now, let's look at a few numbers Stellantis unveils about Maserati.

In 2022, Maserati reached 25,900 shipments.

Net revenues: €2.32 billion

Adj. operating income: €201 million

Adj. operating income margin: 8.7%

Revenue per vehicle €89,575

Adj. operating income per vehicle €7,793

Overall, Stellantis declares Maserati has a 2.3% market share in the premium category.

Now, it is no secret that Tavares is targeting to bring Maserati's margins north of 15%, which is more in-line with the segment it addresses. I personally have no doubt Maserati will reach this goal given the fact that in 2020 it was still in the red, it then turned in the black in 2021 with a 5% operating margin and it closed the second half of 2022 with a 10.1% operating margin. Given the fact that Tavares has proven more than once very able at identifying synergies and managing cost structures, I expect Maserati to come close to 15% already by the end of 2023. Recently, Davide Grasso, Maserati brand manager, said he believes Maserati will increase its operating margin to 15% by the end of Q1 2024, while targeting a 20% margin by the end of the decade.

When he was asked whether Stellantis could think about a spin-off, Grasso replied Maserati needed to first reach its long-term goal to then take in consideration the idea.

Porsche IPO

I consider Porsche (P911.DE) (OTCPK:POAHY) the real competitor Maserati should be able to challenge. In September 2022, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) spun off Porsche and earned almost €20 billion to finance its electrification program.

Now Porsche trades in Frankfurt, Germany, at a price of €113 per share, compared to its IPO price of €82.50 per share.

Currently, Porsche holds a very sweet spot among carmakers, as shown in the graph below.

Porsche Investor Presentation

Porsche has the right mix between volumes and revenue per car, selling around 300k vehicles and per year at a price per car around €100k.

To the left, that is, niche luxury where volumes diminish, we see competitors such as Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren.

To the right, we have the premium segments, with manufacturers that sell more than a million vehicles per year at price between €50-80k. These brands make up the premium segment and are Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, and Volvo Cars.

In 2022, Porsche improved again its results, with sales at €37.6 billion, an operating profit of €6.4 billion (17% operating margin) and a net income of €4.9 billion (13% margin). Porsche's revenue per car reached €112K.

Porsche now has a market cap of €51.2 billion and trades at a P/E of 20.7 and a P/sales of 1.4. Compared to other car manufacturers, it trades at a multiple that reflects a premium. Mercedes, for examples trades at 5.2 fwd P/E and a P/S of 0.5.

Maserati's valuation

How much is Maserati worth now? Considering it able to deliver in 2023 around 28K vehicles at an average price of €92K, Maserati should reach a revenue of €2.58 billion. This could lead to €258 million of operating profit and a net income of €180 million.

Unfortunately, we don't have enough data to calculate Maserati's industrial free cash flow, which could help us a lot in making and educated guess of Maserati's value.

In any case, we need to find a multiple for Maserati's sales and earnings. Considering the current situation of the company, it would be hard to justify a multiple higher than Mercedes'. However, considering the potential still to be unleashed and the fact that Stellantis is a group laser-focused on efficiency, one could argue that Maserati is set to achieve better financial metrics than Mercedes. For those who don't want to give Maserati an easy win before it proves to be highly profitable, it would be wise to use a sales multiple of 0.4 and an earnings multiple of 4. Those who are inclined to bet on Maserati's turnaround, could double these multiples and bid the valuation up through a 0.8 sales multiple and an 8 earnings multiple.

Let's see what we get.

€mil multiple conservative multiple bullish sales 2,580 0.4 1,032 0.8 2,065 earnings 180 4 720 8 1.440 Click to enlarge

So, in the case of a conservative valuation we get that Maserati's current value is somewhere around €800 million. In a more bullish scenario, Maserati's valuation could be around €1.6 billion.

However, these are numbers based on 2023 expectations.

What happens if Maserati does reach a 20% operating margin and grows its volumes to around 45K units per year? Assuming that in the meantime Maserati has grown its pricing power catching up with Porsche, we could have a brand selling vehicles at an average price of 115K.

We would be before a brand reaching €5.2 billion in revenue, with an operating margin of €1.04 billion and a net income of €730 million. These numbers would justify different multiples. To me, it would be fair to use a 1.5 sales multiple and an 18 earnings multiple.

Based on the sales multiple, Maserati's valuation would be roughly €7.8 billion. The earnings multiple would bid Maserati's valuation up to €13.1 billion. This means Maserati could be worth around €10 billion. Stellantis currently has a market cap of €54 billion. Maserati could be worth alone up to 18-20% of the current market cap of Stellantis.

In any case, Stellantis currently trades at a fwd P/E of 3.7 and a P/S of 0.3. This means that, no matter what, we are buying Maserati at a discount that could actually be quite deep.

Conclusion

Some SA readers may already know about my bull-case on Stellantis, which I tried to describe thoroughly in the past few months. However, we had never explored Maserati. Keep in mind that what we have done is almost an exercise because there is nothing to hint at a spin-off in the short-term. Nonetheless, this exercise is quite useful because, with the few available data, it allows us to understand what kind of hidden gem Stellantis has among its brands. Currently, we can buy Maserati at a very low valuation, which keeps on making me think Stellantis is trading and unreasonable and unjustifiable multiples.