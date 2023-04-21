What If Stellantis Were To Spin Off Maserati?

Apr. 21, 2023 3:36 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.01K Followers

Summary

  • Stellantis owns Maserati, a luxury sports car manufacturer that has to unleash its potential.
  • In the past two years, Maserati underwent a big turnaround that brought its operating margins from below zero to 10.1%.
  • In this article, we try to give a valuation of Maserati in case of a future spin-off.
Maserati Levante interior Italian luxury SUV

Sjo

Introduction

This article aims at having some fun while exercising our valuation abilities.

I had promised this article a while ago, and here we are. We will take a look at the iconic Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Maserati, now owned by Stellantis (

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.01K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.