The View From Muniland: As The Economy Turns

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.14K Followers

Summary

  • It was clearly a volatile quarter, but you wouldn’t know that from the end-of-quarter return. The broad muni index was up about 2.8%, but how we got there was a roller-coaster ride.
  • But within volatility, there’s always opportunities if you’re looking in the right spot, and clearly if you have the mandate in your portfolios.
  • Now within the muni market, we think that there’s a fair amount of opportunity left, even though we’ve seen a bit of a rally in the first quarter.

market trading which including of Corporate, Fix income, Bond valuation, Government bond, Secularization and Municipal. Wealth management with risk diversification concept.

Maximusnd

By Daryl Clements and Jason Mertz

Transcript

Jason Mertz: Daryl, one of the consistent themes that we saw in all of 2022 was market volatility. That was certainly still a prevalent factor in the first quarter of this year so

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.14K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.