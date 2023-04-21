Nucor Q1 Earnings: Steel Prospects Could Pick Up Rapidly
Summary
- Nucor reports a strong bottom-line EPS beat. But there's so much more to this story than this EPS beat.
- A discussion of steel demand drivers over the next several years.
- Future Energy, that is the great energy transition will not take place without steel.
Investment Thesis
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) delivered a strong EPS beat.
And even though the very near term for steel looks somewhat fuzzy, the message from Nucor is absolutely clear, on the back of 3 different US government Acts, there's going to be 8 million tons of incremental steel demand.
There's just so much to be excited about steel, that simply asserting that NUE stock is priced at just 10x forward EPS doesn't do this investment thesis justice.
What's Happening With Steel?
Steel stocks had been on the uprise, but then, since the start of March, these stocks have decidedly taken a breather. Why?
Overall, it appears that China's great reopening isn't gathering shape to the extent that investors were hoping for. However, I argue that there's a lot more to steel prospects than just China.
In fact, I proclaim that looking ahead, China's need for steel won't be as big a driver as it had been in the prior 5 years. The biggest demand for additional steel will in fact come from the US and the West broadly.
The US' need to decouple global supply chains will be a crucial driver. Case in point, the US Infrastructure Bill will drive US demand for steel. Also, the US CHIPS act, which aims to reshore the semiconductor fabrication industry will contribute too, as well as the Inflation Reduction Act.
And yet crucially, what I believe will be the biggest driver, that few investors appear to consider, is the great need for Future Energy. More specifically, the building of solar panels and wind turbines will drive our future energy supply.
To put this more concretely, allow me to highlight Nucor's President Leon Topalian's comments from the earnings call,
Three pieces of legislation, the Infrastructure Investment Act, the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS Act, provide a combined $975 billion of funding or tax incentives, which will have a multiplier effect on the actual amount of capital deployed.
Taken together, we believe that these three programs have the potential to generate up to 8 million tons of incremental steel demand per year over the balance of this decade.
In essence, this is my contention, that there's a massive need for Future Energy, that is to rebuild our energy infrastructure.
Recall, each wind turbine uses approximately 100 tons of steel, while offshore wind turbines use around more than double this figure. While solar panels use 55 tons per MW added. And that's just the energy supply side.
Then you have to figure out a way to distribute that energy, which requires rebuilding our grid transmission, which requires 65 tons per mile. While the total sum from the grid transition is substantially smaller than either solar or wind turbine requirements, it's yet another contributor to the overall demand picture, see below.
Nevertheless, let's now get to why Nucor's share price has recently taken a breather.
Revenue Growth Rates Slow Down
The fact of the matter is that Nucor's revenues are down significantly y/y. This was to be expected given that steel prices have fallen considerably in the past year.
Even if steel prices are now considerably off the October lows, there remain pervasive fears of a recession dampening demand for steel. Even if there are 3 government legislative initiatives supporting steel prices in the next several years, between right now, and the medium term, there are clear signs of weakness in steel pricing.
And yet, for their part, Nucor is determined to press ahead and return capital to shareholders.
Committed to Return Capital to Shareholders
As you can see above, Nucor is steadfast in its efforts to return capital to shareholders. More specifically, Q1 2023 saw Nucor repurchase approximately $421 million worth of stock, as well as about $131 via dividends.
This means that this quarter alone, Nucor returned to shareholders 1.4% of its market cap, which annualizes (this quarterly figure *4) at 5.7% combined total return. Now, obviously, we don't know whether or not this pace of repurchases will continue in 2023, so it's not a "true" combined total yield, but it nonetheless points readers in the right direction.
The Bottom Line
Despite the economic uncertainty, we see a constructive long-term outlook for Nucor and the broader U.S. steel industry. (Nucor President, Leon Topalian)
Nucor is an above-average steel company. What's more, I declare that demand for steel in the next few years will be a lot stronger than many investors immediately realize.
In sum, I declare that asserting that the stock is priced around 10x this year's EPS doesn't do this investment thesis justice.
