Markets are tough. The last remaining steady source of alpha is arbitraging human nature.

After all, what edge do you have vs the ultra-fast algos fueled by AI?

Hint: Not a lot.

Therefore my preferred time-frame for investing in financial markets is long-term. It is much easier to remove the short-term noise from the equation and your structural edges might compound easier, at least this is my own belief.

And there is lots of noise in the short-term price action.

Price action is, as George Soros eloquently puts in “Alchemy of Finance”, a function of mass psychology of market participants.

Which simply means that there is a reflexive feedback loop that tends to create bubbles.

And boy, we have had a major bubble in stocks. Actually the Everything Bubble spared only commodities.

My conclusion currently is very straightforward: the Everything Bubble is in the process of bursting and S&P 500 is very overpriced.

Sell, sell, sell.

Why?

1. Low interest rates environment is gone, probably for a long time

Yet, a number of market participants have not adjusted yet:

Major banks still offering 0.1% deposit rates

Short-term interest rates traders still expect cuts in interest rates within the near future.

The SOFR futures markets (providing ultra deep and liquid interest rates expectations) show 200 basis points of cuts expected within the next two years.

Three-Month SOFR Overview - CME Group

I tend to align with the Fed that persistently states its intention to keep rates “Higher for longer”. Markets, however, fight the Fed because they expect the repeat of the “old deflationary” playbook. Main assumption is that the most widely expected recession will be deflationary and rate cuts will materialize and low cost of capital again will rescue the risky asset holders.

My opinion is that we entered a new inflationary regime where inflation is way more persistent for much longer. For reasons why check my previous big picture article on bonds. It did not include the increased inflationary pressures due to global conflict, but is still valid in many other respects.

Sell TLT: The End Of The Long, Long Road (NASDAQ:TLT)

So lots of market participants exhibit recency bias. After all last four decades have produced the most spectacular bull markets in equities and bonds.

The adrenaline rush connected with making easy money is huge and this is a very human instinct to want to experience it again.

Unfortunately, low nominal rates environment is gone. Capital is costly now and market actors will need to adjust. This is negative for S&P 500.

2. Long-term trends and its hidden drivers

Over the last century, US economy has been the dominant force in the world. US companies have been major winners in the global competition.

Long-term chart of S&P 500 (Trading View)

The S&P 500 companies have produced immense wealth.

Currently market capitalization of US equities comprises 58.4% of total world market cap.

Market cap by country (Statista)

Meanwhile its share in global GDP is much lower. Exact data differ depending on the purchasing power parity and methodology, but in general show a similar picture.

Data shows US had 25% of world GDP in 2020.

Global GDP share (Global Economy)

For comparison, data shows much less in 2022.

Global GDP share (World Economics)

In a world where globalization is the underlying force these statistics alone would not be a problem. However since the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, we are facing world that is becoming more fragmented.

The Cold War 2.0 has started and is waged on many fronts: sanctions touching energy, food, semiconductors and many more. Countries will become more protective of their markets.

S&P 500 companies derive 40% of sales from abroad.

Geographic revenues exposure (FactSet)

Going forward, in a less friendly world, I would expect some backlash in a number of markets. This is negative for S&P 500.

OPEC+ countries have been more assertive with oil production cuts.

China is openly confronting the US with regards to critical rare earths minerals.

The waiting list to join BRICS alliance is long.

All these factors in the coming years will translate into lower sales and profits from abroad.

A couple of headlines to illustrate this point:

China banning rare minerals (yahoo) Why China Is Banning Rare Earth Metal Exports

We are talking not only about Emerging Markets but also about Western countries.

France is a great example.

Headlines (MSN)

France is demanding that Europe cuts ties with the United States

Can we expect more protectionism? Surely. Will it impact S&P 500 earnings this quarter? Perhaps not, but this is a new structural force that will be impacting earnings in many years to come.

We can clearly see the trend in the auto sector where China is pushing for market share.

China headlines (The Drive)

China's Now the World's Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent

Expect more of similar headlines in the coming years from various countries and in various sectors.

The competition is heating up. Cooperation between countries was the optimal strategy since the fall of the Soviet Union. This translated into huge pools of cheap labor entering global economy (Central and Eastern Europe, China). Right now, the optimal strategy seems to be fight for market share between competing economic blocks. Negative on balance for S&P 500 earnings.

3. Capital vs. labor

The biggest beneficiary since last serious inflationary episode (1970s) has been the owners of the capital. Workers have been left behind. Fictionalization of the economy means the workers have not participated in the rewards.

Share of wealth held by top 1% has been steadily rising.

Share of Total Net Worth Held by the Top 1% (St Louis FED)

This undermines the social contract and at the margin results in populism trends.

We have seen numerous examples of this across the world and also in the US.

These fat profit margins will not hold forever.

S&P 500 margins (Yardeni)

Wage inflation will start to eat away these (big caveat here is the coming AI revolution and its impact on profits).

4. Market psychology

On market psychology charts, in my opinion, we are at “Return to normal” point.

Clearly Everything Bubble topped in late 2021, we experienced a sharp move lower, bounced back and reached the point where animal spirits are back.

Market psychology (Right Side of the Chart)

Crypto has rallied, assisted by the banking crisis. There is a little AI-related bubble, please check Nvidia (NVDA) stock price.

ChatGPT has gained massive popularity and this too has contributed to the revival of risk taking.

My anecdotal evidence for a return of a speculative mania is not the price of Bitcoin or Ether, but a very telling chart from the recent “State of Crypto” report from giant Venture Capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

NFTs (a16z)

We all remember the jokes about buying “monkey JPGs" for hundreds of thousands of dollar? Well, seems appetite for NFTs is back.

At 4170 S&P 500 is not pricing any of these factors and, in my view, is significantly overpriced.

Sell SPY ETF, or buy the inverse SH ETF.