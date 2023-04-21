Justin Sullivan

Overview

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) released its much-anticipated earnings report for Q1 2023 2 days ago. This earnings report has been widely considered to be the first material update on two of Netflix' most significant recent initiatives: the introduction of a hybrid paid/advertising subscription tier as well as the company's crackdown on password/account sharing, henceforth to be referred to as 'paid sharing'.

These are both relatively fresh developments, with the advertising-enabled subscription tier debuting in November 2022 and paid sharing beginning in Q4 2022. It's worth noting that paid sharing has been rolling out on a country-by-country basis, with most of the changes having been set to take place over this past quarter. With that context let's dive into the results.

Earnings

Revenue & EPS

Revenue for the quarter came in marginally below consensus, at $8.162B versus $8.18B expected, a less than 1% difference. EPS came in $0.01 better than expected at $2.88 per share. Overall this was an in-line performance that hewed closely to consensus.

Paid Sharing

There are several noteworthy highlights around the ongoing paid sharing initiative. Firstly, it's worth noting that the plan is proceeding slower than initially designed and has only been rolled out to the first 4 pilot countries - Canada, New Zealand, Spain, and Portugal. This is being done to 'incorporate learnings' from the pilot rollouts.

Netflix

As management expected, there is an initial decrease in membership within countries where this has been deployed. Also according to their expectations, this trend reverses itself in short order. An optimistic note is struck regarding Canada in particular, where paid memberships are already higher than they were prior to the rollout and revenue growth has come to exceed that of the US. This is a solid showing given that it has only been 2 months since Netflix deployed paid sharing in Canada.

Netflix

Advertising Tier

The initial rollout of the advertising tier appears to have been a success. Netflix has seen 'very little switching' from its standard and premium plans while also achieving an almost identical content footprint - roughly 95% 'content parity' at present. Notably this includes the latest shows being released by Netflix.

Furthermore, the average revenues for the advertising tier have also proven favorable. Management stated that Average Revenue per Member (ARM) for advertising tier customers in the US is already greater than members paying for the standard plan.

In response to these favorable developments, Netflix is going to continue investing in the advertising plan by rolling out high resolution (1080p) programming as well launching a programmatic advertising marketplace.

Netflix

Engagement

Paid memberships totaled 232.5M (1.75M Net Additions) for the quarter, an increase of 0.76% quarter-over-quarter and 4.9% YoY.

Management also provided an interesting chart regarding Netflix' viewer share across some of its core markets. Notably, Netflix is outperforming Amazon and Disney in the US while trailing 1% behind YouTube. Management also stated that they believe that streaming's overall share of viewership will continue to increase across each of these countries, eventually eclipsing that of television.

Netflix Netflix

Financials

Revenues of $8.162B 3.7% YoY growth -3% less due to US Dollar appreciation intra period

EPS of $2.88 -18.4% YoY growth

Operating Income $1.714B (in line with forecasts) 21% Operating Margin (above forecasts of 18-20%) -4.1% YoY decrease attributable to US Dollar appreciation

Operating Cash Flow of $2.179B 136% YoY growth

Free Cash Flow of $2.117B 164% YoY growth



Free cash flow projections for 2023 have been raised to $3.5B from the previous $3.0B figure.

Earnings Conclusion

I like what I see here. Netflix is doing well with both of its strategic priorities, and also appears to be taking care to roll them out properly. I was particularly surprised to see the economics around the ad tier already being better than the standard tier here in the US.

Subscriber growth has slowed but has remained positive. The financials look good to me, as well; in particular I like to see the significant increase in free cash flow that the firm has posted. It is another indicator of confidence that management has improved its outlook for FCF generation in 2023 by $500M. Finally, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has also declined from its early March peak of 105.8 to its present value of 101.74, which should improve these financials further. I think it's full steam ahead for Netflix so far this year, and I'm going to call it a buy if we assume that the stock is fairly priced at the moment.

Commentary on Valuation

With that being said Netflix is still an expensive stock with future growth expectations already baked in. On a GAAAP P/E basis Netflix is still trading at a 49% premium of where these numbers are expected to be over the course of the next year. Since it has recently turned the corner on cash flow we should focus on those metrics, however.

Seeking Alpha

Here the valuation also appears to be particularly high, with a significant premium on both a TTM and a forward-looking basis. The company will need to multiply its operating cash flows by 3.3x in order to 'grow into' its valuation and be reasonably priced.

Seeking Alpha

Yet, we must keep in mind that this is still a growth stock in a growth market and often trades with an eye towards its future prospects. The problem here is that we don't yet have a sensible CAGR number for operating cash flows. Since the company just turned the corner on this, we only have numbers that are reflective of this inflection point - and we certainly can't extrapolate those.

Seeking Alpha

To that end it may be more sensible to see where Netflix is trading relative to itself as opposed to the sector. Here the valuation actually looks more interesting and Netflix is discounted across both a P/E and an operating cash flow basis.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

We can contextualize this further by noting that Netflix has sold off significantly more than the NASDAQ Composite over the past year and a half. Indeed, the spread between the NASDAQ's price performance and Netflix appears to be higher than it has been for some time - even though the NASDAQ Composite is still trading below its historical high. I believe this was due to the overall sell-off in non cash-flow generative companies that we've seen since the rate hiking campaign began in Q1 2022. This is a different ball game now, however, as Netflix has begun to generate significant cash flows and should be more deserving of a higher valuation - or at least one that is closer to its 5 year trailing multiple.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Netflix is an expensive stock with a lot of future growth already priced in. Nonetheless, the stock is not as expensive as it may appear when we apply a broader lens to its valuation. It is trading below the multiples that it usually trades at and has also trailed the NASDAQ on price performance over the last year and a half.

Since this is a growth stock that trades based on its future prospects, I think there is still opportunity here for appreciation. I have more conviction around this particularly due to the company's recently improving cash flow picture, notably one that was also revised upward by $500M for 2023. Considering all of this in conjunction I am going to rate it a buy for a 3-5 year investment horizon.