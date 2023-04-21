Netflix: Strong Earnings - Trading Cheaper Than It May Seem

Apr. 21, 2023 3:53 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)
Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
671 Followers

Summary

  • Netflix released earnings for Q1 2023 several days ago, updating investors on its initiatives around paid sharing and the newly-released advertising tier.
  • Both strategic priorities appear to be going well, with the paid sharing rollout having the expected effect across target markets and the advertising tier showing better-than-expected economics.
  • Furthermore, the financials look good, and look even better when we consider them on a currency-neutral basis; it is these FX effects that made revenues and operating margin 3% worse.
  • The biggest highlight here would be the $2.117B in free cash flow for the quarter as well as the increased projections for FCF in 2023 - now $3.5B from $3.0B prior.
  • This was a good showing overall from Netflix for Q1 2023. When we consider its valuation relative to itself as well as the NASDAQ's, it is cheaper than it seems.

Netflix Reports Drop In Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Overview

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) released its much-anticipated earnings report for Q1 2023 2 days ago. This earnings report has been widely considered to be the first material update on two of Netflix' most significant recent initiatives: the introduction of a

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
671 Followers
Writer and stock picker. I focus on the technology sector in its entirety, covering software, hardware/semiconductors, and communication services stocks. I've been trading my own account for 15 years. Having bought my first stock (IMAX) when I was 16, I knew right away that this was what I enjoy doing. Throughout the years the markets have taught me a lot of lessons, on both the way up and the way down. I continue to 'watch the tape' and believe that prices are a vital indicator, but I always bring it back to the books. I know that good long-term investments start and end with the financial statements of a company. Yet, I'm also aware that we live in a time where the quantity of information is higher than ever before. While most of this data may be noise, some of it is definitely signal. To that end I like to leverage alternative data when I believe it to be valuable. I believe that the complex and rapidly evolving software sector is particularly amenable to creative uses of alternative data sets. Finally, I also think that it's important for investors to keep aware of overall economic conditions. A large proportion of returns are usually decided by the economic context at a given time. I like to consider the markets holistically, taking care to watch metrics like the money supply and the GDP, as well as sector rotations. When all of these elements line up a good stock pick can generate significant alpha. I hope that you enjoy reading my work. Feel free to comment or message me with any questions or opinions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NFLX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.