kynny

Investment Thesis

With quarterly earnings just around the corner, I wanted to have a look at how NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has been holding up financially, what is the outlook for the whole semiconductor sector in general in '23 and beyond and how the company is expecting to perform during the economic headwinds that we have been experiencing and will experience further in the short run.

Briefly on Year-end results and the Management’s Guidance

The company performed very well considering the year we’ve had; most reportable segments saw solid revenue growth y-o-y, except for Mobile and IoT, which saw a decline in revenues but still came in above the company’s previous guidance. The standout to me in the results was the automotive sector, which grew 25% in revenues y-o-y, which is fantastic growth. This sector accounts for the biggest revenue pie for the company, and it grew at the highest rates.

In terms of the management’s guidance, they are seeing some softening in the upcoming quarters of ’23, and we can already see that with global semiconductor sales down in February. However, the management is still quite confident it can reach that 8-12% CAGR range in revenues. They are expecting a 25% CAGR for IoTs for the next 3 years also, while revenue expectations for mobile are lagging due to the weakness in the Android market as mentioned in the transcript.

The company is also very confident of holding gross margins of 55%-58% in the long run.

Sector and Company’s Outlook

The company provides many different products in many sectors. In this article, I will focus mostly on the automotive sector, which accounted for more than 50% of total revenues for the company, and China's opening up and demand for semiconductor products, as China, also accounted for more than a third of the sales for the company.

There is no doubt about the slowing of demand for semiconductors in the short run, especially throughout 2023. High-interest rates and inflation have already reduced consumption of new products. The sector will see a decline in growth this year, what is hard to tell, however, is how long this will last. Seeing that the company’s largest revenues come from the automotive industry, there is a very good signal that this sector will perform quite well in ’23 and beyond. A survey conducted by KPMG suggests that the most important revenue driver in semiconductors will be in the automotive sector, while wireless communications slipped down to the number 2 spot and IoT, which the company also has a decent amount of revenue tied up is at number 3. In the same article, it is mentioned that the automotive semiconductor industry will surpass $250B in revenues by 2040.

It seems like supply chain issues have started to ease and while the sector may see a decline in revenue growth in '23, in my opinion, it will not last mainly because ever since China dropped its Zero COVID policy back in December, it is hungry for semiconductors yet again and will prove to be a big opportunity in terms of sales for the company going forward.

Since its reopening, China's economy expanded by 4.5% in the first quarter of '23. The government wants to reach 5% annual GDP growth so that is slightly disappointing still, however, the consensus was 4% expansion, so it still beat estimates. If all goes well for China, I could see how it can reach 5%+ in GDP growth, however, there is also still a lot of skepticism around it, because of the whole Washington and Beijing geopolitical tensions related to the Taiwan Strait. But I won't go any deeper on that side of things.

NXPI is positioned quite well for the reopening of China. Since the company’s largest revenue generator is automotive and China, it is important to look at how the country is going to perform in terms of EV production. According to Statista, China will produce around 13m BEV and PHEV cars by ’23. China is by far the largest EV producer in the world which will require a lot of products that NXPI produces.

Furthermore, China is also the largest consumer of semiconductors, and it relies heavily on imports. In 2020, China took in 83.3% of international chips as it is not capable of producing itself. I'm sure that figure has changed a little bit since then, but I believe that China is still heavily reliant on companies like NXPI to provide them with the required parts.

It is hard to predict if China will decide to go back into a lockdown which will hinder production yet again, but the Chinese people were very sick of being locked up for weeks in their houses while the rest of the people in the world are going about their day without restrictions. I will expect a riot if the government decides to bring something like that again as abruptly as it ended it.

It seems to me that there will be some headwinds in the coming 12-24 months if we look at it conservatively. The semiconductor sector will no doubt come back strong after the economical tightening, China returning to full demand capacity for international semiconductors, and monetary tax incentives to keep producing EVs will push growth in the sector in the long run, and I believe the company’s CAGR guide is more than attainable.

Financials

The company has a very healthy pile of cash on the books, around $3.8B, while the debt currently stands at $11.2B, which is quite significant and may put off a lot of investors, however, over the years I've come to learn that if the company manages the debt smartly it can be seen as a positive or at least not a big red flag. In this case, debt is not a problem. The company's interest coverage ratio is very high, meaning operating profits cover interest expenses easily. In this case, the ratio is 9.5. This means that the company can cover interest expenses almost 10 times over.

Interest Coverage Ratio (Own Calculations)

We can see it was in a bit of a pickle in 2020 when interest expenses were a little higher than EBIT, but it was a good thing that the company managed to turn right back around when many companies did not survive the sudden downturn in the economy.

Speaking of liquidity, the company’s current ratio is more than sufficient to cover short-term obligations. It is sitting right where I would like it to be around 2.0, which means the company can pay off short-term obligations twice over. That is a very solid position to be in.

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

In terms of profitability and efficiency, the company has recovered very well since 2020 and now boasts decent ROE and ROA metrics which show an uptrend. In '23, I wouldn't be surprised if we see a slight dip but then eventually recover.

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

Very similar situation in terms of capital invested. The company seems to have recovered well in the last 2 years, which improved its competitive advantage, and seems to have a decent moat now.

ROIC (Own Calculations)

Overall, I like what I’m seeing in terms of the company’s financial health and position. I do not see any red flags that would suggest the company may not be able to withstand the upcoming recession, which is predicted to be very mild by economists. Furthermore, the above metrics also showed that it was able to withstand the sudden crash in demand in 2020, so a mild recession won’t be a problem at all.

Valuation

I decided to go with a conservative DCF model, based on the management's long-term outlook in terms of revenue growth and margins. I'll be slightly more conservative because of the pessimism in the markets that require a slightly more margin of safety in terms of assumptions.

For the base case scenario, I went with -a 5% decrease in revenues in '23, because of much lower demand for products as we already see, then after that, I assume the company's long-term view of 8%-12% is attainable, and so in ’24 the company sees 15% growth in revenues and linearly go down to 5% growth in ’32 which gives me 8.5% CAGR over the next decade. I’m on the conservative side here and chose 8.5% instead of a mid-point of 10% or even 12% as I’m not going to be that optimistic to keep it on the safe side.

For the conservative case, CAGR for the next decade is 6.5% while in the optimistic case, it is 10.5%, which is still under the management's guidance.

I always like to be below what the companies predict for themselves as I like to find companies that will provide deep value if it meets my rather conservative assumptions.

The margins, on the base case, range from 55%-57% throughout the model, which is around what the company is expecting to make. This makes sense as the factories become more efficient and run at full capacity which leads to these margins in the long run.

And as I mentioned I'm more on the conservative side, I like to add a margin of safety to the intrinsic value calculation. The minimum I would like to add is 25% and if the company has a terrible balance sheet, I would up that to 35% or more, but in this case, the company is very strong financially, so I'm ok with 25%.

With that said, the intrinsic value for the company right now is $154.26 which implies a 10% downside from current valuations.

10-Year DCF Valuation (Own Calculations)

Closing Remarks

I feel very confident that the company will reward shareholders handsomely in the long run; however, the pessimism in the short run will undoubtedly bring volatility and lower stock prices in general over the next 6 months or so. The company has strong cash flow generation, and the outlook for the sector is strong in the long run, but I believe that the company can easily drop 10% in the short run and that would be a very good entry point in my opinion. In cases like this where the intrinsic value is close to where the stock price trades, I like to sell cash-secured puts if want to own a company in the long run. This way I collect some premium while waiting for the price to come to me. If it doesn't in the next few months, I'll get to keep that premium and repeat it. The premiums are quite decent at around the $150-$155 range.

I believe in the sector’s long-term growth as we become more and more connected with everything and everyone. The future for semiconductors is bright, just sometimes it gets a few hiccups due to unforeseen issues in the short run. These issues only give us, long-term investors, a better entry point.