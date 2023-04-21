McEwen Mining: Gold Is High, Time To Take Some Profit

Summary

  • McEwen Mining's fourth-quarter revenues were $28.24 million, down from $34.97 million in the same quarter a year ago.
  • Gold Equivalent production was 37,279 Au Eq. Oz, down significantly from 40,150 Au Eq. Oz in 4Q21. MUX sold 36,724 GEOs in 4Q22.
  • I recommend buying MUX between $8.35 and $8 with possible lower support at $7.55.
Introduction

The Toronto-based McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) released its fourth-quarter and Full-year 2022 results on March 14, 2023.

This article looks at the company's recent history, including the fourth quarter earnings, to find a way to invest profitably in this company through

McEwen Mining Assets Location

MUX Asset presentation (MUX Presentation)

MUX Quarterly Mining Comparison 1Q21 vs. 1Q22

MUX Quarterly Production 4Q21 versus 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

CEO Rob McEwen said in the conference call:

Table

MUX Los Azules Project (MUX Presentation)

MUX Quarterly Revenues History

MUX Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

The fourth-quarter revenues were $28.24 million, down from $34.97 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Net loss was $37.36 million or $0.80 per diluted share. MUX spent $61.2 million on the Los Azules project in Argentina in 2022, continuing to advance our project to feasibility.

Cash from operations was a loss of $8.06 million.

MUX Free Cash Flow History

MUX Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx. It may differ from the company calculation.

MUX Quarterly Cash versus Debt

MUX Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

The total cash was $40.92 million at the end of December 2022. Long-term debt is $63.98 million.

In the 10K:

The decrease in cash and cash equivalents for the year ended December 31, 2022 was primarily driven by our increased exploration and advanced project expenditures of $29.1 million as well as additions to our mineral property, plant, and equipment of $8.1 million, which were partially offset by forward gold sales and an increase in liabilities, as well as our equity and debt financings in 2022.

The Los Azules project (59.1% owned by MUX) has been the company's main focus. The 2023 PEA will be published in Q2 and foresees initial long-life copper cathode production:

MUX Los Azules Project

MUX Los Azules (MUX Presentation)

4 - Gold Equivalent production details. The company produced 37,279 GEOs in 4Q22

MUX Quarterly GEO Production History

MUX Quarterly GEO history (Fun Trading)

Gold Equivalent production was 37,279 Au Eq. Oz, down significantly from 40,150 Au Eq. Oz in 4Q21. MUX sold 36,724 GEOs in 4Q22.

MUX GEO Production Per Mine History

MUX Quarterly production per mine history (Fun Trading)

Also, El Gallo is ending its life with only 49 GEOs for the fourth quarter.

MUX Quarterly AISC and Gold Price Realized History

MUX Quarterly gold price and AISC History (Fun Trading)

AISC at the San Jose mine was $1,701 per ounce in 4Q22.

MUX Technical Analysis Short-Term

MUX TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

