Malibu Boats: Strong Fundamentals And Generous Returns

Apr. 21, 2023 4:16 AM ETMalibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU)
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
456 Followers

Summary

  • Malibu Boats has been successful in its decade-long acquisition spree of key competitors, benefiting from integrating solid brand additions and vertical capability expansion.
  • Malibu Boats has rewarded shareholders with 68.68% in returns over the last five years, with EPS forecasted to expand by 1.36% in FY23.
  • Cautious of the recessionary loom, number of shares outstanding and cyclical nature of the industry.

Motorboat

hdagli/E+ via Getty Images

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) is an exciting small-cap stock in the recreational boating industry with a market cap of $1.19 billion, an attractive price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and very little short interest. It has been growing its

graph

Five-year price return compared to peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

graph

Historical industry retail (Nmma.org)

table

Unit growth YoY (sec.gov)

table

Growth versus peers (SeekingAlpha)

table

Management's effectiveness compared to peers (CSImarket.com)

table

Profitability comparison (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Quant Rating (SeekingAlpha.com)

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
456 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.