Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) is an exciting small-cap stock in the recreational boating industry with a market cap of $1.19 billion, an attractive price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and very little short interest. It has been growing its fundamentals since 2017 through strategic acquisitions that have increased its market share through premium brands and increased vertical operational capabilities, benefiting operating margins. It has a significant competitive selling advantage due to its elaborate dealer distribution network globally in over 100 locations. Over the last five years, MBUU stock has been more rewarding to its shareholders than industry peers, with 68.68% in returns.

Five-year price return compared to peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

Malibu continues to show impressive growth, robust financial health, and low debt. The stock price remains attractive if we look at its five-year revenue CAGR of 29.30% and positive free cash flow CAGR of 27.25%. I remain bullish on MBUU stock due to its historical performance data and growing fundamentals. However, investors should be cautious of the industry's cyclical nature, and if the economy were to enter a recession, this could drastically shift the company's performance.

Growing fundamentals

I first wrote about Malibu a year ago and discussed the various acquisitions that have made it the company it is today. Since its IPO in 2014, this manufacturer of recreational boats has reported a steady level of growth, which reveals its strengths in performing in a traditionally cyclical industry. If we look at Malibu's Q2 Earnings report, we can see that over the last three and six months, YoY units sold have increased across all of its boating segments, in addition to the net sales per unit increasing.

Historical industry retail (Nmma.org) Unit growth YoY (sec.gov)

If we compare Malibu to some of its peers, namely Brunswick (BC), MasterCraft (MCFT) and Marine Products (MPX), we can see that Malibu has an impressive five-year revenue CAGR of 29.08%, which is above any of its peers. We can see that the three-year diluted EPS CAGR is a high 33.12%, which is only lower than smaller competitor MasterCraft. Malibu also has a positive three-year CAGR levered free cash flow (FCF) of 9.14%. If we look at this across ten years, the CAGR is 23.9%.

Growth versus peers (SeekingAlpha)

Malibu is meeting this growing demand by increasing its capacity, such as the recent purchase of an industrial property of 39.6 acres in Tennessee filed in April 2023.

Financial health

It is easy to appreciate Malibu's financial strength alone, but worth comparing to some of its key competitors. We can see that Malibu has a double-digit return on its ROA, ROI and ROE, with a healthy return on investment at 26.85%. Marine Products and MasterCraft deliver better returns than Malibu. However, it is essential to realise that these are also much smaller companies with market caps well under $1 billion.

Management's effectiveness compared to peers (CSImarket.com)

Malibu's strategy of selling premium brands and vertically integrating more parts of the supply chain has dramatically strengthened its profitability margins yearly. It has an EBITDA margin of 19.53%, higher than its peers and upward trending if we look at historical data. Its net income margin is 12.76%, which ranks as better performing compared to direct peers and is well above the sector median of 5.1%.

Profitability comparison (SeekingAlpha.com)

If we look at the balance sheet, we can see that the company has total cash of $49.85 million and total debt of 81.32 million. Its total debt-to-equity ratio is considered good at a low of 14.06%, and the company can cover its short-term liabilities if we look at its current ratio of 2.28.

Valuation

Malibu's attractive price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 is encouraging compared to Seeking Alpha's consumer discretionary sector median of 11.90. In general, analysts are bullish on the stock, according to MarketScreener with an average target price of $73.75, which is well below its current stock price. We can see that Malibu has performed in line with or slightly better than the S&P index over the last six months to one year. Seeking Alpha's Quant rating is a B+ for valuation. We have also seen that Malibu has maintained healthy growth and profit levels compared to some of its key peers.

Quant Rating (SeekingAlpha.com)

Risks

Malibu is, without a doubt, a cyclical consumer discretionary stock which could be impacted by ongoing inflation, rising interest rates and an economic downturn. We continue to see consumers becoming increasingly cautious with their spending across industries due to the ongoing economic headwinds and recessionary uncertainty. Buying a boat can easily be postponed in more challenging times, impacting Malibu's performance. We can also see very little insider ownership at 1.69% of the total shares outstanding. Although this may not necessarily be negative, higher ownership often indicates confidence in the business's prospects and incentivises the management team to increase shareholder value. Lastly, although Malibu has an advantage in controlling a significant portion of its costs due to its vertical integration strategy, supply chain disruption continues to impact its gross margin, which decreased to 22.3%. The company believes that costs will normalise in FY24.

Final thoughts

Although cautious that 2023 continues to be impacted by economic and supply chain headwinds, which could affect growth in the near future. In the long run, this remains a compelling and undervalued stock due to its long-term upward trending top and bottom line performances, irrespective of the industry's cyclical nature. Malibu sells premium brands through a strong network of distributors and is controlling costs through its vertical integration strategy. Therefore, I maintain my bullish stance.