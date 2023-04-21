simarik

Investment thesis

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been relying heavily on subscriber growth to drive increases in sales in recent years. But last year demonstrated that the competition in the video streaming industry is intensifying, and subscribers' growth decelerated. Thus, management is now focused on new initiatives to drive sales, mainly including cheaper subscriptions with ads and additional fees for password sharing. NFLX financial performance over the past decade gives high conviction for me that the management will successfully execute their revenue growth initiatives. Moreover, the company is still very focused on continuing generate new high-quality content. Valuation shows the company is fairly valued at the moment but I expect fair value to jump once softer discount rates become reality after Fed pivot.

Company information

Netflix was incorporated in 1997 and began its operations in 1998. NFLX is one of the largest global entertainment companies that offers TV series, films, and games in various genres and languages to approximately 231 million paid subscribers in over 190 countries.

The Company's primary source of revenues comprising 99.5% of total sales is from monthly membership fees. NFLX operates as one business segment and disaggregates its subscription revenues by-geography.

Compiled by the author based on company 10-K

Financials

To start analyzing NFLX financials, first, I prefer to zoom out and see the past decade's trends. From the below table we can see that over the past decade Netflix has demonstrated stellar topline dynamic and gross margin even outpacing revenue growth rate.

Seeking Alpha

The company reinvests substantial portion of its revenues into creating new content and innovating the company's analytical tools to deliver more applicable content to subscribers. From balance sheet perspective, the company is strong in my opinion. NFLX is in a strong cash position with conservative liquidity and leverage ratios.

Seeking Alpha

The company reported its latest financial quarter this week with a slight miss on revenue and meeting consensus estimates in terms of EPS.

Seeking Alpha

Netflix generated $8.1 billion in revenue during Q1 2023, which is 3.7% higher than the same quarter year ago. Operating margin narrowed from 25.1% to 21% YoY, but showed a very nice increase sequentially. Global streaming paid memberships demonstrated a 4.9% growth YoY and below 1% growth sequentially. The company significantly improved its free cash flow from $802 million in Q1 2022 to $2.1 billion in Q1 2023.

The management reiterated its long-term financial objective as sustaining double-digit revenue growth with expanding operating margin and delivering growing positive cash flow. Paid password sharing to be rolled out broadly in Q2 2023 thus the management looks positively on the second half of the 2023 year in terms of topline growth. The company expects at least $3.5 billion free cash flow for the full FY 2023, which means that free cash flow [FCF] margin would improve substantially from past years and would be in double-digits. I also see a good sign the fact that the company resumed share repurchases which totaled $400 mln in Q1 2023 and is expected to accelerate throughout the year.

What I like the most from this latest earnings call is that management is focused on increasing the potential for revenue growth. Netflix's business model proved it is sustainable by widening margins, so topline growth is crucial for the company. And I see a firm commitment from management in delivering solid topline growth. The management is reacting to decelerating subscription growth through new initiatives and that makes me feel optimistic.

Valuation

Netflix does not pay dividends and is an aggressive growth company, so for valuation, I believe discounted cash flow [DCF] approach would be the best fit. To cross-check my DCF calculations I also performed multiples analysis.

First, for DCF I simulated various scenarios to understand how the stock is likely to behave under different conditions. For the base case scenario to discount future cash flows, I use the current WACC of 12.2% provided by Gurufocus. For future cash flows, I use consensus revenue projections multiplied by an 8.5% FCF margin for FY 2023 and expect it will expand by 100 basis points per year peaking at 17.5% 10 years from now. For FY 2023 I use FCF margin below the company's expectations to be more conservative. Incorporating all the assumptions together gave me a fair value that is close to current market cap, so there is not much room for upside under current assumptions.

Author's calculations

However, we should keep in mind that we are currently experiencing the most aggressive Fed monetary tightening cycle in many recent decades. Rates are still high now, and Fed pivot is highly likely to start only when inflation will shift closer to historical averages. But once Fed rate starts going lower, it will significantly benefit growth companies. That is why, for my second scenario I implemented a 10% WACC for discounting purposes.

Author's calculations

With softer WACC assumptions, DCF suggests the stock is over 20% undervalued, and I believe such upside potential is very attractive for long-term investors.

One more scenario which I would like to simulate is with more aggressive revenue growth projections. For the base case scenario, a 10% revenue CAGR in the next 10 years was incorporated. I prefer to be on the safe side and this relatively modest topline growth is ok for me. But, there was a recent message from Bloomberg, that a 21.5% CAGR for the video streaming industry is expected by the year 2030. I believe that 21.5% topline growth for a relatively large company like Netflix might be way too aggressive, so for this scenario I implement 15% CAGR. Here I return WACC to 12.2% level to be more conservative.

Author's calculations

Under more aggressive revenue growth assumption and relatively high WACC the model suggests stock is significantly undervalued. So, based on the DCF analysis together with scenario simulations, I believe Netflix stock is valued fairly with comfortable margin of safety.

Second, to cross-check I also prefer to look at the multiples and compare current valuation ratios to the company's historical metrics. Seeking Alpha Quant valuation grade of NFLX is low but it also compares the company's multiples to the sector median, but I believe that NFLX is a unique business and the premium to its share price is not unfair. Comparison with the company's 5 year average valuation ratios suggests the stock is undervalued.

Seeking Alpha

To conclude, I believe that NFLX is currently fairly valued with rather very conservative assumptions incorporated to calculations. Once monetary conditions become looser it will give a significant positive effect on NFLX stock price. Also, in case Netflix revenue growth keeps up with projected video streaming industry growth rate in next 10 years, valuation is also highly likely to skyrocket.

Risks to consider

Before investing in Netflix stock, it is important to consider risks as well. Apart from a possible recession and softening demand I see other major significant risks for this potential investment.

First of all, last year we saw how sensitive Netflix stock price to subscription dynamics. Many factors can cause members to cancel their subscriptions, including dissatisfaction with the content or pricing. If Netflix's ability to attract new and retain old members deteriorates, it will adversely affect Netflix's financials. The company's costs are largely fixed, therefore losing sales will directly unfavorably affect margins.

The second risk, which is related to the first risk is intensifying competition. There are lots of ways people can consume video content, including pirating, unfortunately. In recent years we have seen that companies with vast resources like Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) launched their own streaming businesses which also demonstrated impressive subscription growth. If Netflix cannot keep up with intensifying competition, the company will lose customers which will hit financials as I discussed in the paragraph above.

The company's new ad-supported subscription is also not without risks, because Netflix has limited experience offering advertising. The advertising revenue might not grow as expected since it depends on various factors out of the management's control. Apart from financial risks, advertising also can hit Netflix with adverse reputational consequences. We all remember the reputational damage which many American celebrities suffered after the FTX crypto exchange collapse.

Therefore, before investing in NFLX potential investors should weight all risks as well.

Bottom line

In summary, I have high conviction for NFLX's bright perspectives given the company's strong track record of success in financials and content quality. Management is focused on driving revenue growth from new initiatives that look attractive and feasible. My valuation analysis suggests the stock is highly likely to demonstrate substantial growth once conditions in the macro environment ease. NFLX is a buy for long-term investors, but you should be ready for this stock volatility depending on short-term fluctuations in subscription growth pace.